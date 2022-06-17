 Libya - Destruction of a Nation | Highlights | DW | 22.09.2022

Highlights

Libya - Destruction of a Nation

In 2011, Libya’s longtime dictator Muammar al-Gaddafi was overthrown and killed by French-backed rebels.

Libyen Armeekräfte in Tripoli

A decade later, once high hopes for a "Libyan Spring" have long since vanished, as Libya is torn apart by civil war.

Dokumentation „Libyen - Zerstörung einer Nation

Foreign actors like Turkey and Russia are also moving in. "They’re slicing up Libya like a cake," says Libyan activist Emad Shanab. Ankara and Moscow have seized their opportunity to gain a foothold in the Mediterranean country, upsetting the region’s geopolitical balance. In the chaos that followed the fall of Gaddafi, the terrorist militia IS was also able to set up operations in Libya.

Libyen Konflikt Symbolbild ARCHIV

A popular uprising degenerated into ongoing civil war. The eastern and western parts of the country are divided into different camps under two rival governments. The younger generation is traumatized by ongoing conflict. As activist Emad Shanab asks: "How long can this go on? What do we have to do? Leave the country? Die? Is dying our only choice?"

Deutschland Libyen-Konferenz in Berlin hat begonnen | Symbolbild

Europe is deeply divided over Libya. The divergent strategies of Western powers, with their conflicting economic interests, are only driving Libya further into disintegration. An influx of sophisticated weapons - despite a UN embargo - poses a growing threat to the security of the entire Mediterranean region.

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

WED 26.10.2022 – 01:15 UTC
WED 26.10.2022 – 04:15 UTC
WED 26.10.2022 – 18.15 UTC 
THU 27.10.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 29.10.2022 – 02:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

SUN 31.10.2022 – 08:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

THU 27.10.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SUN 30.10.2022 – 08:15 UTC 

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

Related content

Europas Abschottung gegen die Flüchtlingsströme - Wer kontrolliert die Haftlager für Migrant*innen in Libyen? Die Doku zeigt die Gefangenencamps und beleuchtet die Verbindungen zwischen Milizen, Menschenschmugglern und Behörden. Ein eingespieltes System, das aus der EU-Politik Kapital schlägt. ***17. Juni 2022***Verwendung nur im Zusammenhang mit dieser Dokumentation

Stuck in Libya - No Escape From Hell 17.06.2022

Who controls Libya’s migrant detention camps? This documentary exposes the connections between armed militias, people-smugglers and the authorities. It’s a system of exploitation that takes advantage of EU policies.

Demonstrators set fire to a poster of Libyan leader Moamer Kadhafi, copies of his Green Book and Libyan flags during a protest against Kadhafi outside the Libyan embassy in Ankara on August 22, 2011. Libyan opposition groups hauled down the flag of the Moamer Kadhafi regime at the embassy in the Turkish capital and flew the rebel flag, as fighting rages in Libya today near the compound of embattled of the Libyan leader and in other parts of Tripoli, a day after jubilant rebels overran the symbolic heart of the capital. AFP PHOTO/ADEM ALTAN (Photo by Adem ALTAN / AFP) (Photo by ADEM ALTAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Libya's decade of instability after Moammar Gadhafi's death 20.10.2021

Libya has not managed to emerge from the conflict that preceded dictator Moammar al-Gadhafi's death on October 20, 2011. Parliamentary elections scheduled for December have been postponed.

NATO´s role in Libya has been increasingly controversial for the last months *** Copyright: Karlos Zurutuza, DW freier mitarbeiter, Majer, Libya, Nov. 2011

Libya still plagued by conflict, 10 years after NATO intervention 18.03.2021

In 2011, the international community supported rebel forces against Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi. But hopes of democracy and stability have yet to be fulfilled.

