 Let the music play: Grachtenfestival Amsterdam | DW Travel | DW | 10.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Travel

Let the music play: Grachtenfestival Amsterdam

The Grachtenfestival 2018 will be held between August 10 and 19. Young artists from all over the world will make the city their stage. It is one of the biggest cultural events in Amsterdam.

Prinsengracht-Konzert beim Grachtenfestival in Amsterdam (picture alliance / ANP)

With more than 250 concerts on 90 venues, the Grachtenfestival offers a programme for every taste and preference. A large part of the concerts will be held outdoors, on cruise ships, under bridges or in underground tunnels. But also in stylish rooms of monumental canal buildings or in hotel suites. Some events take place in private mansions, in gardens or on rooftop terraces. Many of these concerts are free.

The stars of the Grachtenfestival are the musicians. Most of them are young, still studying at the conservatory or recently graduated and well underway to establishing a career as a musician.  

  • Niederlande Amsterdam Schiff in Gracht

    10 reasons to visit Amsterdam

    Cruising the canals

    Amsterdam’s more than one hundred kilometers of canals are the best way to get around the city. The canal system dates back to the 17th century, when the Dutch capital was the richest city and one of the busiest ports in the world. Today these waterways are used for everything from daily commutes to sightseeing.

  • Niederlande Amsterdam 2 Menschen auf Fahrrad

    10 reasons to visit Amsterdam

    Two-wheel drive!

    For those who prefer dry land, biking is the perfect option. With more than 800,000 on the road, bikes outnumber people in Amsterdam. Every summer it is one of the many cities that host the World Naked Bike Ride to raise awareness of toxic emissions and promote body positivity. But every day’s a good day to take in the sites on two wheels.

  • Niederlande Amsterdam Giebelhäuser spiegeln in Fenstern

    10 reasons to visit Amsterdam

    Amsterdam architecture

    The gables decorating many houses are the quintessence of traditional Amsterdam. The various types of gables provide insight into the history of each of the buildings. Many fine examples can be seen along the banks of the city’s canals.

  • Niederlande AmsterdamDie Nachtwache (Rembrandt) im Rijksmuseum

    10 reasons to visit Amsterdam

    The masters of the city

    The sheer amount of art in Amsterdam is mind-boggling. The Rijksmuseum on Museum Square houses one of the world’s finest collections of works by the Dutch Masters, including Rembrandt, Hals, Vermeer, and Steen. It is here that Rembrandt’s ‘The Night Watch’ can be seen, having been returned in 2013 after a decade of renovations to the museum.

  • Niederlande Amsterdam Besucher am Van Gogh Museum

    10 reasons to visit Amsterdam

    Sunflowers galore!

    Vincent van Gogh is memorialized in the Museumplein as well. Along with more than 700 paintings and drawings, the Van Gogh Museum features the post-impressionist’s correspondence and the works of his contemporaries. For its re-opening in 2015 the museum was surrounded by mazes of his most recognizable motif - sunflowers.

  • Niederlande Amsterdam Anne Frank Haus

    10 reasons to visit Amsterdam

    Anne Frank

    It was on Prinsengracht in Amsterdam that Anne Frank and 7 others hid for over 2 years during World War II. Her diary, translated into 60 languages, is testimony to the human capacity for optimism in the face of evil. The main house is now a museum, but the Secret Annex has been preserved, allowing visitors to more fully comprehend the harsh reality of a life in hiding.

  • Niederlande Amsterdam Boote auf Gracht Feiernde

    10 reasons to visit Amsterdam

    Dutch conventions

    History, art, and joie de vivre can all be found in abundance in Amsterdam. This city celebrates hedonism and heroism, pleasure and enlightenment. On May 5, Liberation Day marks the end of World War II for the Netherlands. Festivities take place along the canals and alleys of the Netherlands’ changing, unpredictable, and lively capital.

  • Niederlande Amsterdam Videoinstallation

    10 reasons to visit Amsterdam

    Beyond the Red Lights

    The Red Light district in the inner city evokes Amsterdam’s historic reputation for vice. But it is far from just salacious. For the more academically inclined, the oldest sex museum in the world, the Venustempel, explores the history and culture of sex, while Red Light Secrets (pictured) is the world’s first museum of prostitution.

  • Niederlande Amsterdam Schilder Coffeeshops

    10 reasons to visit Amsterdam

    Coffee shops

    Amsterdam’s varied cultural treasures are not equally appreciated by everybody. The city is also (in)famous for its policy on marijuana. Smoking is both the norm and a draw for tourists, many of whom travel to the city explicitly to indulge. Easy access to the drug in coffee shops has contributed to the capital’s tolerant reputation as well as the heated debate with regard to drug tourism.

  • Niederlande Amsterdam Schifffahrtsmuseum Nemo

    10 reasons to visit Amsterdam

    Into the future

    Ground-breaking modern architecture can be seen throughout the city, contrasting with the traditional Renaissance structures. Among the most popular are the Lex van Delden Bridge and the Woodlofts Buiksloterham. Renzo Piano’s NEMO Science Museum (pictured) pays tribute to Amsterdam’s maritime origins while pointing towards the future.

    Author: Isabelle Ross


The highlight of the canal festival is the Prinsengracht concert. This classical concert is performed on a pontoon in the canal in front of the famous Pulitzer Hotel. The hotel consists of 25 interconnected canal houses from the 17th and 18th centuries. The audience listens from the shore or from hundreds of small boats on the water. The Prinsengrachtconcert takes place on August 18th.

The Grachtenfestival attracts about 50,000 visitors every year. 

at/ks (holland.com)

DW recommends

10 reasons to visit Amsterdam

The King's Day, the 27th of April, is a day where the streets overflow with the colour orange. However, Amsterdam, the Netherlands' fascinating capital, is a popular destination all year round. (26.04.2016)  

WWW links

Grachtenfestival

Related content

Niederlande, Tourismus-Überlastung

Amsterdam cracks down on tourist excesses 08.08.2018

Amsterdam is taking emergency measures to handle the strains of mass tourism. These measures will allow authorities to go after even minor infractions and collect fines immediately.

Schweiz, Locarno, Filmfestival

Locarno during the film festival 06.08.2018

Locarno on Lago Maggiore looks and feels more like Italy than Switzerland. Every summer, the little town hosts an internationally known film festival. Every summer Locarno becomes a vast open-air cinema.  

Airbnb

Almost like staying with friends  -  Airbnb turns ten 06.08.2018

Holidaying with locals, cheaper and more personal than in a hotel: with that simple idea, the founders of Airbnb turned the travel industry upside down. We take stock.

04.2016 Check-in meet a local (Rubrikenlogo)

Be our travel guide!

You on our travel show: we will accompany you with a camera team. 

04.2016 Check-in V-Mail (Rubrikenlogo)

We want your video!

Send us your video of a dream destination for our tv show Check-in. 