Lesbos after Moria fire: 'People are still living in tents by the sea'

When a fire destroyed the Moria camp on the Greek island of Lesbos on September 8, 2020, it was not the first time flames tore through Europe's largest refugee camp. But this blaze left more than 12,000 homeless shortly before the arrival of winter, and many are still living in temporary accommodations.

A few camp residents started the fire, presumably out of frustration and despair. They could no longer stand living in what they referred to as "hell." The Greek authorities showed no leniency: four young migrants were arrested and each was sentenced to 10 years in prison each for arson.

The 'temporary' Mavrovouni camp in April 2021

At the same time, Kyriakos Mitsotakis' conservative government promised a new beginning in Greek refugee policy, pledging that overcrowded camps like Moria, what had been called the "shame of Europe," would be shut down.

New camps were already planned, he said. But in the interim, an emergency camp would be set up on Mavrovouni beach, not far from the island's capital, Mytilene. The refugees and migrants from Moria were to settle there for a few months.

But the Greek saying goes, nothing lasts longer than a temporary solution, and, to this day, refugees are still holed up in the Mavrovouni tent camp.

The Kara Tepe camp was closed in April 2021

Kara Tepe, a nearby shelter that could have offered at least some of the migrants better living conditions, was shut down in April 2021 on government orders. A new camp for several thousand people is scheduled to be built soon in the more remote Plati region as a replacement. The Greek government has received millions of euros in EU funding for the construction of modern camps.

Beaurocratic hurdles

Originally, the Plati camp was supposed to be ready to welcome refugees in the fall of 2021. The delay is due to resentment among the population and bureaucratic obstacles, said Angeliki Dimitriadi, a political scientist and migration researcher at the Athens-based ELIAMEP think tank.

"Permits for electricity and water lines, the transport of building materials, even the legally required tenders take a lot of time — not only on Lesbos," Dimitriadi told DW.

According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), in Greece, about 3,500 asylum-seekers currently live on Lesbos, most of them Afghans. Before the Moria fire, the island housed more than 17,000 refugees. Thousands of migrants have been transferred to the Greek mainland since then, either because their asylum applications were approved or because they were recognized as "vulnerable persons" in need of special protection.

Some unaccompanied minors were flown out to Germany

Local politicians on Lesbos exerted pressure to ensure that new arrivals would not stay on the island for long. Unaccompanied minors and other "vulnerable persons" who landed on Lesbos were resettled elsewhere in Europe under an EU-funded program.

Fewer people but the same problems

"The very fact that so many people are no longer crammed into such a small space has improved living conditions on Lesbos," Dimitriadis conceded, but she added the fundamental problems are unchanged. "People are still living in tents, right by the sea. When it rains, the makeshift camp is flooded. In the summer, the heat is unbearable."

"With the number of refugees on Lesbos down, now would be the time to start construction and repair work at the Mavrovouni camp before winter sets in," UNHCR spokeswoman Stella Nanou told DW.

Greek border police patrol a steel fence on the border with Turkey

At present, however, "effective border protection" is the top priority. In early July, Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis told parliament that the number of new arrivals to Lesbos and the other eastern Aegean islands has dropped by 96% over the past 12 months.

"This government has regained control of the refugee crisis," the conservative politician said. His remark came as a dig against the left-wing SYRIZA party, which was in power until 2019 and which the conservatives accused of naive open borders policies.

'Thankless job on the external border'

In June 2017, long before the change of government in Athens, the left-leaning Efimerida ton Syntakton reported on illegal rejections of asylum-seekers by the Greek authorities at the country's borders, so-called "pushbacks." In the years since, there have been more reports alleging pushbacks of migrants. The UNHCR considers some of the evidence to be credible and recommends that the Greek government establish an independent control mechanism.

The Greek government has denied all accusations. The EU is threatening to block further funding for the Greek coast guard — the only means of pressure the EU Commission has, according to Dimitriadis.

"Without backing in Europe, the tough Greek policy would probably not be possible. Basically, the other Europeans are pleased that the Greeks are taking on this thankless job on the external border," she said.

This article has been translated from German

Hell on earth — Greece's Moria refugee camp and its tortured history The night it all burned down Fire broke out in a number of spots around the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos late on the night of Tuesday, September 8. That has led authorities to suspect arson. Some in the camp have suggested locals set the fires but there are other reports that point to migrants themselves.

Hell on earth — Greece's Moria refugee camp and its tortured history Into the darkness All of the inhabitants of the hopelessly overcrowded camp managed to get to safety. According to media reports, many migrants fled into the hills and forests nearby. Some are said to have begun walking to Mytilene, the island's capital. There have been no reports of death or injury.

Hell on earth — Greece's Moria refugee camp and its tortured history Life threatening Moria was originally designed to hold up to 2,800 people. At the time the fires broke out it held some 12,600. Living conditions in the camp were catastrophic before the fire. Looking at this photo taken in its aftermath, it is glaringly apparent that no one will be able to live there again any time soon — at least not under humane conditions.

Hell on earth — Greece's Moria refugee camp and its tortured history Pixelated camp Anyone hoping to see satellite images on Google Maps of the camp, located on the eastern shore of Lesbos, just 15 kilometers from the Turkish coast, is out of luck. The site has been pixilated. "Google itself does not pixelate satellite images," the company told DW, referring to third-party entities that supply the satellite imagery. It is unknown why the camp has been digitally altered.

Hell on earth — Greece's Moria refugee camp and its tortured history A clear image This aerial view of the same area shows that the camp has been greatly expanded. In the earlier Google Maps image, the house with the red roof stands alone but in the more recent photo it seems to have been swallowed up by the camp.

Hell on earth — Greece's Moria refugee camp and its tortured history Looking into the past The camp is not pixelated on Google Street View. Whereas the pixilated satellite images on Google Maps are from 2020, those on Street View are from December 2011 — before there was even a camp. At the time, the only thing there was an old military barracks. It was not until October 2015 that Greece began registering asylum-seekers at the site before taking them to the mainland.

Hell on earth — Greece's Moria refugee camp and its tortured history From stopover to longterm stays When this photo was taken in October 2015, refugees only stayed at the camp for a short time. That changed drastically in March 2016, when the EU signed its so-called refugee deal with Turkey. Since then, refugees have had to endure long stays before being sent to other EU countries or being deported.

Hell on earth — Greece's Moria refugee camp and its tortured history Waiting and waiting and waiting As a result of the EU-Turkey deal, refugees are no longer allowed to travel to the Greek mainland because Turkey would then no longer be obliged to take them. But as EU states disagree over who should take how many refugees, people remain in the camp for longer and longer periods of time. The overcrowded camp is populated by many people from a wide range of nations — no wonder there are tensions.

Hell on earth — Greece's Moria refugee camp and its tortured history When tensions boil over Those tensions first erupted in September 2016, in the form of violent conflicts during which fires were set and much of the camp was destroyed. At the time, there were only 3,000 migrants in the camp. A few months later, several hundred migrants set fire to EU asylum agency containers in the camp in protest to the slow pace of asylum application processing.

Hell on earth — Greece's Moria refugee camp and its tortured history Fire and death There was another major fire at Moria in September 2019. What started as a blaze in an adjacent olive orchard quickly spread to the camp itself. Less than half an hour later, another fire broke out in the camp, killing a mother and her infant child. At the time, Moria housed some 12,000 people.

Hell on earth — Greece's Moria refugee camp and its tortured history Too dangerous to visit In August, North Rhine-Westphalia State Premiere Armin Laschet visited the camp. His state is the most populous in Germany and the politician expressed a desire to see the so-called wild section of the camp located outside its enclosed boundaries. However, that part of the visit was quickly cancelled for safety reasons as the overall mood was again tense, with many migrants chanting "Free Moria."

Hell on earth — Greece's Moria refugee camp and its tortured history Now what? A overcrowded camp with appalling sanitation and medical conditions as well as ethnic tensions — and then the first coronavirus infections — life at the Moria refugee camp was dire before this week's blaze. But what will happen now? Is this the end of Moria, or perhaps the moment to create new, more humane living conditions? It is devastating that no one can answer this question. Author: Marco Müller





