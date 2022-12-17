  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Iran protests
Energy crisis
FIFA World Cup
Ireland's new prime minister Leo Varadkar shakes hands as he leaves Leinster House, the Irish parliament building in Dublin
Varadkar's return was approved by the Dail, the lower house of Ireland's parliamentImage: Brian Lawless/PA/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsIreland

Leo Varadkar elected Irish Prime Minister for second time

30 minutes ago

When two major political parties came together after Ireland's election in 2020, they agreed to share the role of taoiseach, or prime minister. After two-and-a-half years, Micheal Martin steps down and Varadkar returns.

https://p.dw.com/p/4L6dy

Leo Varadkar returned as Taoiseach or prime minister of Ireland on Saturday, replacing Micheal Martin as part of an unconventional coalition deal struck more than two years ago.

Varadkar's nomination was approved by lawmakers during a special session of the Dail, or the lower house of parliament. Varadkar later received the seal of office from President Michael D. Higgins.

Why is Varadkar back as Taoiseach?

Following Ireland's election in February 2020, the two largest political forces, the center-right Fine Gael and Fianna Fail agreed on a three-way coalition with the smaller Green Party.

The two fierce rivals, who were on opposing sides in the Irish Civil War in the early 20th century, had not participated in the same government since independence in 1922.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fail came together after the left-wing nationalist party Sinn Fein, which won the largest share of votes, failed to get enough support to govern.

The two parties have long refused to share power with Sinn Fein because of its historic links to the Irish Republican Army and decades of violence in neighboring Northern Ireland.

Under their coalition agreement, struck four months after the election, Fine Gael and Fianna Fail agreed to share the role of taoiseach.

Fianna Fail's Martin was appointed for the first two-and-a-half years and Varadkar held the deputy premier role.

Martin now takes the deputy role and is expected to become foreign minister, while Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath will also swap roles.

Varadkar served as prime minister between 2017 and 2020, becoming the country's youngest-ever leader at 43 and the first openly gay prime minister.

His ascent to the top of Irish politics was remarkable for a country dominated by a strict, conservative Catholic morality well into the latter half of the last century.

With an Irish mother and Indian father, he was also Ireland's first mixed-race taoiseach.

How was the handover of power?

During a special sitting of the Irish parliament in Dublin, Varadkar paid tribute to Martin, who he said had provided "reassurance and hope in difficult times."

"I accept this nomination with humility and resolve and a burning desire," he said, adding he wanted "to provide new hope and new opportunities for all our citizens."

Micheal Martin departs from the president's office after his resignation in Dublin, Ireland, on Dec. 17, 2022
Micheal Martin takes on the role of Tanaiste or deputy premier until the end of the government's termImage: Nick Bradshaw/AP Photo/picture alliance

Martin, meanwhile, said in a video posted to social media that it had been "the honor of a lifetime" to serve as taoiseach and he was "looking forward to the second phase of this government."

However, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald voted against Varadkar's selection, saying the coalition was "out of touch, out of ideas and out of time."

Her party has led opinion polls by around 10 percentage points for over a year and is particularly popular with younger voters.

What will be Varadkar's priorites?

Varadkar's first tenure as taoiseach was overshadowed by Brexit and COVID.

During the pandemic, he re-registered as a doctor and returned to work once a week while continuing to lead the country.

The government now faces a daunting set of challenges, including a housing crisis, soaring energy costs and an overstretched healthcare system.

Varadkar promised to tackle the housing and cost of living crises during the remainder of the government's term.

Thorny post-Brexit relations with the United Kingdom are also expected to dominate.

Britain and the EU are in a long-running dispute over post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland, a British province with a long open border with Ireland, an EU member.

mm/ar (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters clear the rubble at the building which was destroyed by a Russian attack in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine

Kyiv warns of long energy shortages after Russia strikes

Conflicts21 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

The Tunisian election campaign has not led to hope or excitement among the population that is suffering from an economic crisis.

Tunisia votes: But elections already labeled a sham

Tunisia votes: But elections already labeled a sham

Politics12 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

People stand in line to buy medicines at a pharmacy in Beijing, China, on December 14, 2022.

China's official COVID-19 numbers 'absurdly misleading'

China's official COVID-19 numbers 'absurdly misleading'

Politics6 hours ago03:18 min
More from Asia

Germany

Syrian immigrant using a srewdriver to fit a switch strip

Is Germany attractive enough for qualified workers?

Is Germany attractive enough for qualified workers?

Business1 hour ago
More from Germany

Europe

Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger leaves the chamber ahead of a confidence vote on his government in the parliament in Bratislava, Slovakia, December 15, 2022

Slovakia: Uncertainty ahead after government ousted

Slovakia: Uncertainty ahead after government ousted

PoliticsDecember 16, 2022
More from Europe

Middle East

Naomi Campbell attends an exhibition in Qatar in November 2021

How Qatar turns its cash into foreign policy power

How Qatar turns its cash into foreign policy power

Politics11 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

US President Joe Biden and delegates at a table

A shift in the US perspective on Africa

A shift in the US perspective on Africa

PoliticsDecember 16, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Police stand guard outside the National Police base where ousted President Pedro Castillo is held for a hearing, facing charges of rebellion, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

Peru declares state of emergency over unrest

Peru declares state of emergency over unrest

PoliticsDecember 15, 202201:44 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage