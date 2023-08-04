  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Niger
Ukraine
Heat and drought
PoliticsLebanon

Lebanon: Thousands march demanding justice over Beirut blast

22 minutes ago

Exactly three years after a massive explosion killed hundreds and wounded thousands in Beirut, nobody has been held legally accountable. Families of those who died marched to mark the anniversary of the tragedy.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Unfo
Protesters holding a giant Lebanese flag with red paint splatters that resemble blood
The 2020 blast at the port of Beirut was one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in historyImage: Hassan Ammar/AP/picture alliance

Thousands of protesters marched in Lebanon on Friday to commemorate three years after one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history tore through the port of Beirut.

Many protesters wore black and some carried photographs of their loved ones who died as a result of the blast.

They chanted "We will not forget!" as they marched through the Lebanese capital to the port where the explosion happened.

Protesters fill the streets holding photos of their loved ones who died in the blast
Thousands of people marched towards the port of BeirutImage: Hassan Ammar/AP/picture alliance

Families unable to grieve

Not only did they mourn the lost, but they demanded that the government take action to find those responsible for the tragedy

"Three years have passed and you have been turning a deaf ear to this request and this hurts a lot," Mireille Bazergy Khoury, whose was killed by the blast, told the Associated Press.

"This crime is not a Lebanese issue. Victims are all of all nationalities. Please taken action."

Women crying and holding photos of their loved ones
At least 236 people died from the explosion, according to an independent countImage: Hassan Ammar/AP/picture alliance

Paul Naggear, who lost his 3-year-old daughter in the blast, also told the AFP news agency that he has "not been able to grieve for three years".

"We will keep demanding justice until our very last breath," he said.

At least 236 died as a result of the blast according to Lebanese rights group Maan. This figure is higher than the official government death toll of 191.

Another 6,000 people were wounded by the blast, which also caused billions of dollars' worth of damages around Beirut.

No justice after three years

Nobody has been held accountable for the disaster, and an investigation into the officials who apparently allowed hundreds of tons of highly flammable ammonium nitrate to be improperly stored for years is at a virtual standstill.

There have however been repeated attempts, so far abortive or halted, to initiate prosecutions against several individuals. 

The probe, currently led by Judge Tarek Bitar, has been stalled since late 2021 by a slew of legal complaints filed against him by some of the suspects, including current and former officials.

Lebanese groups, international organizations, survivors of the blast, and families of victims sent an appeal to the UN Rights Council, saying that on the third anniversary of the explosion, "we are no closer to justice and accountability for the catastrophe."

"The political class have used every tool at their disposal — both legal and extra-legal — to undermine, obstruct, and block the domestic investigation into the blast," said Aya Majzoub, Amnesty International's deputy chief for the Mideast and North Africa.

Two men holding photos of their loved ones who died in the blast
Lebanese groups have appealed to the UN Rights Council over the stalled investigationImage: Marwan Naamani/dpa/picture alliance

France and the United States echoed calls for a full investigation on Friday.

In a memorial church service held on the eve of the blast anniversary, Lebanon's top Christian cleric, Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rai, also backed calls for an international fact-finding committee.

"What hurts these families and hurts us the most is the indifference of state officials who are preoccupied with their interests and cheap calculations," Rai said

zc/msh (AFP, Reuters, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Quadratic building against a blue sky, with trees to either side.

Rebuilding Beirut's cultural life

Rebuilding Beirut's cultural life

Three years after a massive explosion devastated Beirut, cultural institutions in the city are still struggling to pick up the pieces. But restored and planned new museums offer hope.
Culture10 hours ago
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny behind bars

Navalny: Russia opposition leader gets 19 more years in jail

Human Rights4 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Supporters of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum hold up a framed photograph of him

Niger coup: How ordinary people are paying the price

Niger coup: How ordinary people are paying the price

Conflicts6 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A mother holds a little girl with a doctor in the background

Japan: Can anything be done to stop population decline?

Japan: Can anything be done to stop population decline?

SocietyAugust 3, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Björn Höcke having powder applied to his upper lip in preparation of a TV interview

AfD: German voters shift toward far right

AfD: German voters shift toward far right

Politics10 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A man yells into a megaphone as a crowd of demonstrators is seen behind him

Italy: Meloni pressured by welfare cuts and slowing economy

Italy: Meloni pressured by welfare cuts and slowing economy

Politics10 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Protesters gesticulating

Gaza Strip: Heat fuels frustration over living conditions

Gaza Strip: Heat fuels frustration over living conditions

Politics3 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A combine harvests wheat in a field in the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine

UN Security Council: Food insecurity tops agenda

UN Security Council: Food insecurity tops agenda

Food SecurityAugust 3, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage