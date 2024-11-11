Learning from Singapore: A water smart city

In Singapore, the water supply has influenced wars, shaped the economy and affected human health. A country with an extreme water shortage shows the world how to deal with water when it becomes a scarce commodity.

Singapore – a vibrant, green metropolis on the equator, renowned for cleanliness and safety. Yet this prosperous city-state of six million faces a major challenge: it lacks natural freshwater sources. Water demand could double by 2060, yet Singapore is considered a global leader in water management. How is that possible?

The “soft path” to water security, as water expert Peter Gleick describes it, relies on sustainable resource use rather than massive infrastructure projects. Singapore has historically imported water from Malaysia, but the goal is to become self-sufficient by 2061. The plan: achieving independence through four so-called “national taps”: desalination, rainwater collection, treated wastewater, and, for now, imported water.

To maximize water usage, Singapore has established an extensive network of canals and reservoirs. Two-thirds of the country’s land area is used for rainwater collection, and by 2060, this figure is expected to reach 90%.

In parallel, Singapore is advancing desalination technology. Today, five modern desalination plants supply 25% of the country’s water needs, with plans to increase this to 30% by 2060. The latest facility can even treat wastewater and desalinate seawater.

A flagship project is “NEWater,” treated wastewater that already meets 30% of the demand and is expected to cover 55% by 2060. Through advanced filtration and UV treatment, the water is so pure that it can be used in the semiconductor industry.

With foresight, state-of-the-art technology, and strict water management, Singapore demonstrates to the world how sustainable water security can be achieved in the 21st century.