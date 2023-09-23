  1. Skip to content
Last Generation warned against disrupting Berlin Marathon

Roshni Majumdar
September 23, 2023

Climate activist group Last Generation said they will protest at the Berlin Marathon, prompting a forewarning by organizers.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WimW
Last Generation activists have gained attention for their use tactics to issue calls of action to move toward a climate-friendly economy
Last Generation activists have gained attention for their use tactics to issue calls of action to move toward a climate-friendly economyImage: JONAS GEHRING/aal/IMAGO

Last Generation environmental activists were warned Saturday about disrupting the Berlin Marathon on Sunday.

Jürgen Lock, the managing director of SCC events, a group that organizes sporting events and is in charge of organizing the marathon, said he hoped "nothing untoward happens in terms of a demonstration but we have plans for such eventualities."

Lock told reporters they were looking "forward to an enjoyable and peaceful weekend of sport" and asked demonstrators "not to interfere with the events themselves."

Last Generation to protest at Berlin Marathon

Last Generation said ealier this week in a statement they were going to demonstrate at the marathon.

Members disrupted rush-hour traffic at 20 locations across Berlin earlier this week and sprayed the Brandenburg Gate orange last week. 

A group member was sentenced to eight months in prison earlier this week. Members have been previously sentenced to three or four months as well.

Climate activists disrupt flights at German airports

Last Generation has been demanding the government to move away from coal and fossil fuels by 2030.  Germany aims to be climate-neutral by 2045, but has missed its targets for the last two years.

The group has relied on acts of civil disobedience to pressure the government, including by gluing themselves to roads and airport tarmac to disrupt traffic.

The Berlin Marathon regularly features star athletes like Eliud Kipchoge, and the 42.195 kilometers (26.21 miles) race path covers the city's iconic neighborhoods, including through the Brandenburg Gate to the finish line.

The event has dozens of live bands to keep spectators and supporters engaged.

AFP news agency contributed to the report

