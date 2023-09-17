  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Jina Mahsa Amini
Libya flood
Migration
ClimateGermany

Climate activists spray Brandenburg Gate orange

September 17, 2023

Last Generation climate activists sprayed orange and yellow paint on all six columns of Berlin's Brandenburg Gate. The protest comes as the city braces for more climate rallies in the coming days.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WRaB
People look at the Brandenburg Gate with is columns partially painted yellow and orange
The activists used fire extinguishers filled with orange and yellow paint to spray the Brandenburg GateImage: Paul Zinken/dpa/picture alliance

Police detained 14 people on suspicion of criminal property damage at the German capital's most iconic sight on Sunday after part of it was sprayed orange and yellow by environmental activists.

Last Generation said fire extinguishers were used to spray the landmark on Sunday morning.

Police said they prevented demonstrators from climbing the monument after officers noticed a hydraulic lift near the Berlin landmark.

Last Generation members have called for renewed protests in the German capital for an indefinite period.

Group calls for faster end to fossil fuel use

The group is demanding the end of fossil fuel use by 2030.

"We will not stop our protest unless a pivot is initiated," the group said. "We have to exit oil, natural gas and coal by 2030 at the latest."

The German government is targeting 2045 for a climate-neutral economy but has missed its climate protection targets for the last two years.

Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner condemned Sunday's protest, saying the city supports "freedom of expression and fair debate about our future," then adding that "with these actions, this group is not only damaging the historic Brandenburg Gate, but also our free discourse on the important issues of our time and future."

Why do some see Last Generation as a criminal organization?

What is the Last Generation?

Since the spring of 2022, Last Generation has been protesting across Germany. Political party headquarters have been targeted with paint, as have luxury shops and a private jet at the capital's airport.

The Last Generation has made headlines in Germany for members who glued themselves to roads and airport tarmacs to disrupt road and air traffic.

Climate activists disrupt flights at German airports

Their action has triggered a law-enforcement crackdown by Germany's federal states.

The group's new protest initiative for Berlin kicked off last Wednesday with a march involving several hundred participants.

sms/rm (DPA, Reuters, AP)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Activists of the "Letzte Generation" (Last Generation) are moved by police officers as they block a road

Climate activists protest by any means

Climate activists protest by any means

With their disruptive protests, environmental activists from the group Last Generation are polarizing society. Why is the debate so heated?
ClimateJune 6, 202301:33 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People wait at the port to be transferred to the mainland

EU and Italian leaders visit Lampedusa amid migrant spike

PoliticsSeptember 17, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Four children in a rundown hallway in an apartment building, backlit by the sun

How people live in South Africa's 'hijacked' buildings

How people live in South Africa's 'hijacked' buildings

SocietySeptember 16, 202303:19 min
More from Africa

Asia

A fireman tries to extinguish a peat fire on the Indonesian island of Borneo.

Who's setting Indonesia's forests on fire?

Who's setting Indonesia's forests on fire?

ClimateSeptember 17, 202302:52 min
More from Asia

Germany

Bonn UN building

Germany: 50 years of UN membership

Germany: 50 years of UN membership

PoliticsSeptember 17, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Niederlande | ICC | Anhörung Armenien und Aserbaidschan

Ukraine vs. Russia: Genocide proceedings at UN's top court

Ukraine vs. Russia: Genocide proceedings at UN's top court

ConflictsSeptember 17, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Female protesters with raised arms

Iran: What's changed since Jina Mahsa Amini's death?

Iran: What's changed since Jina Mahsa Amini's death?

Human RightsSeptember 16, 202303:06 min
More from Middle East

North America

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock walks past the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

Baerbock, Blinken urge continued support for Ukraine

Baerbock, Blinken urge continued support for Ukraine

PoliticsSeptember 16, 202302:05 min
More from North America

Latin America

Fernando Botero next to a blown-up poster of one of his works, a woman's face

Colombian artist Fernando Botero dies at 91

Colombian artist Fernando Botero dies at 91

ArtsSeptember 16, 202301:58 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage