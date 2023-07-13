  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
NATO
Extreme weather
SocietyGermany

Germany: Climate activists cause flight delays, cancelations

1 hour ago

Last Generation activists hindered operations at airports in Hamburg and Düsseldorf. Some were reported to have glued themselves to areas near runways.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Tnmr
Group of police standing behind mesh fence at airport
Police trying to detach activists from the asphalt in DüsseldorfImage: David Young/dpa/picture alliance

"Last Generation" climate activists on Thursday blockaded airports in the German cities of Hamburg and Düsseldorf, causing major disruption to flights.

Activists said they had cut through fences at both airports and that several people had glued themselves to the ground in the runway areas.

The protesters said their actions aim to highlight the rising numbers of plane passengers, which are causing increasing climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions in the aviation sector.

"Instead of presenting a concrete plan to prevent this and to reach the emissions-reduction target called for by law, the Transport Ministry is relying on 'technological flexibility,'" the group stated.

Why do some see Last Generation as a criminal organization?

Delays and cancelations

In Hamburg, 46 flights were delayed, canceled or diverted before operations resumed at 9:50 local time (0750 UTC/GMT) with airport authorities saying that more cancelations and delays were possible.

The protest in Hamburg comes as summer holidays begin in the city-state.

The Düsseldorf airport said on Twitter that there were delays in operations "because unauthorized people had gained access to the airport premises" and urged passengers to check the status of their flights.

tj/sms (epd, dpa)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Panorama vom Zentrum Berlin Mitte

Berlin Briefing Newsletter

Berlin Briefing Newsletter

DW's weekly newsletter keeps you updated on German politics and society. This week we focus on a quarrel over refugees and a security glitch.
Rina Goldenberg
Column
PoliticsDecember 2, 2022

Berlin Briefing newsletter registration form

www.dw.com
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian servicemen fire a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system towards Russian troops
Live

Ukraine updates: Russia fires general who criticized bosses

Conflicts47 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Smoke plumes billow from a fire at a warehouse in southern Khartoum amidst fighting

No hope for peace as war in Sudan intensifies

No hope for peace as war in Sudan intensifies

Politics16 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Cambodian Premier Hun Sen

Cambodia: Hun Sen holds control of media ahead of elections

Cambodia: Hun Sen holds control of media ahead of elections

Press Freedom18 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Till Lindemann performing, dressed and covered in red make-up.

Rammstein concerts can't be canceled, Berlin confirms

Rammstein concerts can't be canceled, Berlin confirms

Music59 minutes ago
More from Germany

Europe

ELINA SVITOLINA of UKRAINE hits a ball during the Ladies' Singles Quarter-finals match against IGA SWIATEK of POLAND

Wimbledon: Elina Svitolina flying the flag for Ukraine

Wimbledon: Elina Svitolina flying the flag for Ukraine

Sports19 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

17-century Persian miniature painting showing two men embracing.

LGBTQ activism: Seeking queer love in Middle Eastern history

LGBTQ activism: Seeking queer love in Middle Eastern history

SocietyJuly 10, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

external

Historic flooding hits parts of northeastern US

Historic flooding hits parts of northeastern US

CatastropheJuly 11, 202301:43 min
More from North America

Latin America

Portraits of murdered journalists in Mexico posted on the doors of the Attorney General sealed with police tape

Mexico's press under siege: The rising journalist death toll

Mexico's press under siege: The rising journalist death toll

Press FreedomJuly 11, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage