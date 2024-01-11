Las Amazonas: The indigenous women's softball team

An indigenous community in southeast Mexico has had strict gender roles since the Mayan civilization. But Las Amazonas are changing that: a team of women shattering expectations by playing softball in traditional outfits while highlighting the importance of the work they do at home and for their families. They’ve seen success on the field, but it hasn’t been easy for the players at home.
https://p.dw.com/p/4mTll
