Ralph-Jürgen Schönheinz

12/13/2024 December 13, 2024

Alan Duarte grew up surrounded by violence in a favela in Rio de Janeiro. His closest brother was killed in a shootout between drug gangs. At that moment, Alan decided to make a change: He founded Abraco Campeao – a martial arts project for young people. He wants them to be more self-confident and resilient against the violence of the streets. Can projects like these make a difference?