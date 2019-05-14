 Large earthquake off Indonesia felt in northern Australia | News | DW | 24.06.2019

News

Large earthquake off Indonesia felt in northern Australia

A deep earthquake in the Banda Sea shook parts of Indonesia, East Timor and Australia. The giant tremor did not cause a tsunami and there no initial reports of major damage or injury.

The skyline of Darwin, Australia (picture-alliance/imageBroker/I. Schulz)

A powerful earthquake struck off the coast of East Timor and Indonesia on Monday and was felt as far away as Australia.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the magnitude 7.3 quake was centered 208 kilometers (129 miles) below the earth's surface in the Banda Sea at 11:53 a.m. local time (2:53 UTC). The Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said it was too deep to cause a tsunami.

The USGS also logged one large aftershock of magnitude 5.2, as well as a mid-sized quake nearby a few hours prior to the larger tremor. There were no injuries or damage reported as Indonesia's disaster agency urged people to "stay calm." 

The Banda Sea earthquake was recorded minutes after a magnitude 6.1 quake in a thinly populated area 233 kilometers west of the Indonesian province of Papua, at a depth of 20 kilometers.

Shocks in Australia

Strong shacking caused alarm in East Timor's capital of Dili, according to Reuters news agency.

The Australian city of Darwin on the country's northern coast was also affected by the quake; several high-rise buildings in the city were evacuated. 

"It's probably one of the strongest I've felt in my time here in Darwin," Chris Kent of the Australian Bureau of Meteorology told ABC Radio Darwin. "We ended up wandering outside for about 15 minutes to let things settle down."

No major damage or injuries were reported in Darwin.

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire" where tectonic plates collide. 

Last year, a 7.5 magnitude earthquake caused a tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island. The disaster killed 2,200 people with a thousand more declared missing. 

The most disastrous earthquake in recent memory occurred in December 2004, when a 9.1 magnitude quake caused a tsunami and killed 230,000 in a dozen countries, including more than 170,000 in Indonesia.

  • Plume of smoke rises up from Eyjafjällajökull crater (AP)

    Fire and ashes: Most troublesome volcanos of our time

    Remember Eyjafjallajökull?

    The Icelandic volcano with a famously unpronounceable name erupted in 2010, throwing up a massive cloud of ash into the air and disrupting air traffic all across Europe and North Atlantic. A total of 100,000 flights were canceled within one week.

  • Etna erupting in Sicily. (picture alliance/AP Photo/S. Allegra)

    Fire and ashes: Most troublesome volcanos of our time

    Mount Etna: Europe's biggest volcano

    The snow-covered volcano in Sicily, Mount Etna, is both Europe's largest and its most active volcano. It has been continuously erupting for centuries with more or less intensity. At least 10 people were injured when Etna suddenly launched volcanic rocks and steam in 2017.

  • Indonesien - Mount Agung (Reuters/Antara Foto/N. Budhiana)

    Fire and ashes: Most troublesome volcanos of our time

    Trouble in Bali paradise

    Indonesia's Mount Agung erupted in November 2017 and again in June 2018. Both eruptions prompted authorities to close down the airport in the tourist resort, effectively stranding thousands of visitors.

  • A policeman runs away from the volcano in Guatemala (Reuters/L. Echeverria)

    Fire and ashes: Most troublesome volcanos of our time

    Panic and death in Guatemala

    The sudden eruption of Guatemala's Volcan de Fuego in June 2018 left hundreds dead or missing. The volcano also launched ash nearly six kilometers (four miles) into the sky, blanketing nearby villages.

  • Flow of lava seen behind a house in Hawai (Reuters/T. Sylvester)

    Fire and ashes: Most troublesome volcanos of our time

    Kilauea - the rage of Pele

    Hawaii's ancient religion names the goddess Pele as the ruler of volcanoes and fire. One of the volcanoes under her command is Kilauea on Hawaii's Big Island, which has been erupting since 1983. The eruptions escalated in 2018, with walls of moving lava swallowing streets and destroying hundreds of homes.

    Author: Darko Janjevic


dv/msh (AFP, AP, Reuters)

