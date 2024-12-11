Ladakh transitions to solar energy

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaLadakh transitions to solar energyTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndiaSameer Mushtaq | Tabea Mergenthaler11/12/2024November 12, 2024The sunniest region in India, Ladakh is witnessing an energy transition. Natural conditions make solar power more efficient here than in other parts of the country and the shift to renewable energy is improving people’s lives in towns and villages.https://p.dw.com/p/4mkd7Advertisement