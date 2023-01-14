  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Climate protests
Rare earth elements
Yellow smoke rises between Nordrhein-Westfalen state police and climate protesters in Lützerath
Police moved to clear the village of Lützerath of climate activists protesting the expansion of a coal mineImage: Federico Gambarini/dpa/picture alliance
Nature and EnvironmentGermany

Lützerath: Protesters, police clash near German coal mine

27 minutes ago

Police clashed with protesters following a dayslong standoff over the demolition of the western German village. Greta Thunberg joined activists in a major demonstration at the site.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MBpD

German police clashed with climate activists at the village of Lützerath on Saturday, as the standoff between authorities and activists dragged on for a fourth day. 

Police had been working to clear activists from the site to make way for the demolition of the village.

Lisa Neubauer of the Fridays for Future organization told the German Press Agency that police had used pepper spray on activists in isolated occasions.

German police also sent a water cannon to disperse protesters at the site.

Earlier on Saturday, regional police said that barriers had been broken and urged people to leave the area.

"The police barriers have been broken. To the people in front of Luetzerath: get out of this area immediately," police said.

"Some people have entered the mine. Move away from the danger zone immediately!"

Greta Thunberg joins protesters

Activists and protesters began assembling for a major demonstration at noon, with a standoff between authorities and activists in attendance.

"This is a betrayal of present and future generations... Germany is one of the biggest polluters in the world and needs to be held accountable," Thunberg said on a podium at the protest.

"The coal that is in the ground here will not lower prices immediately. Anyone who thinks like that is simply out of touch with reality," she said.

Around 6,000 protesters participated in the demonstration, according to a police estimate.

In nearby Keyenberg, thousands also protested against plans by RWE to mine the site for coal.

What do we know about the clearance of Lützerath?

Police said most of the western German village has been cleared of activists "above ground," a spokesperson said on Saturday morning. But several are still occupying 15 structures, both underground and in treehouses.

Some 470 people have been removed from the site, with 320 having done so voluntarily, according to the police.

The demolition of the village of Lützerath is part of a compromise deal the German government struck to push the country's planned coal power phase-out up by eight years to 2030.

As part of the deal, RWE was allowed to expand its vast Garzweiler II open-cast mine into Lützerath, which would unearth some 280 million tons of coal.

Greta Thunberg among activists in a visit to Lützerath
Greta Thunberg urged Germans to support environmental activists in opposing the clearing of the villageImage: Oliver Berg/picture alliance/dpa

Thunberg blasts German green party

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg arrived in Germany on Friday and joined activists on the site. She criticized the German Green Party for its support of Lützerath's demolition.

The Green Party is part of the German federal governing coalition, along with the Social Democrats and the Free Democrats, but it is also in a coalition on the state level in North-Rhine Westphalia, the state where Lützerath is located.

Greens member and German Economy Minister Robert Habeck defended the village's demolition, arguing that the coal underneath is needed to maintain energy security in the current crisis brought on by the Russian war in Ukraine.

Making deals with fossil fuel corporations like RWE "show where their priorities are," Thunberg told dpa in an interview.

"The coal that is in the ground here will not lower prices immediately. Anyone who thinks like that is simply out of touch with reality," Thunberg said in response.

jcg/sms (AFP, dpa)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Yellow smoke rises between Nordrhein-Westfalen state police and climate protesters in Lützerath

Lützerath: Protesters, police clash near German coal mine

Nature and Environment27 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A smartphone showing a Rwandan health app

How Africa's digital health services are benefiting patients

How Africa's digital health services are benefiting patients

PoliticsJanuary 13, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

An aerial view shows Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF)'s destroyer JS Asahi (DD-119) leading the fleet during the International Fleet Review to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the foundation of the JMSDF, at Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka, south of Tokyo

Why Japan's Kishida wants stronger military ties with the US

Why Japan's Kishida wants stronger military ties with the US

PoliticsJanuary 13, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Moukoko celebrates scoring

The curious case of Youssoufa Moukoko's contract

The curious case of Youssoufa Moukoko's contract

Soccer2 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Russia's President Putin (l) and Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov (r) in an intimate discussion

Power struggle in the Russian armed forces

Power struggle in the Russian armed forces

Conflicts18 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran's last shah, speaks with DW in front of an image of the White House

Iran's exiled prince urges global support for Iranian people

Iran's exiled prince urges global support for Iranian people

PoliticsJanuary 12, 202305:07 min
More from Middle East

North America

US President Joe Biden

Biden classified documents probe: What you need to know

Biden classified documents probe: What you need to know

PoliticsJanuary 13, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Protesters show pictures of people killed in the response to demonstrations

Protests rock Peru weeks after president's ouster

Protests rock Peru weeks after president's ouster

ConflictsJanuary 12, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage