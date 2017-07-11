Kyle Rittenhouse: Teen shooter found not guilty over Kenosha killings

Kyle Rittenhouse was cleared of all charges in the widely publicized trial on Friday. Rittenhouse was put on trial over killing two men and wounding a third in August last year. The shooting took place during a Black Lives Matter rally in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse is white, as are all three people he shot during the rally. He was 17 at the time.

After days of deliberation, the jury found Rittenhouse not guilty on two accounts of murder and one account of attempted murder. He was also cleared of charges of "recklessly endangering safety" for his actions during last year's rally.

Rittenhouse briefly collapsed in the courtroom when the verdict was read, but quickly stood back up.

Protests sparked by police brutality in US

The protests, which also included rioting, looting and arson, were triggered when police shot and paralyzed a Black man, Jacob Blake. The shooting came just months after the widely publicized murder of another Black man, George Floyd.

Rittenhouse showed up at the Kenosha rally with an AR-15-style semi-automatic weapon and a medic bag, saying that he had intended to protect private property from rioters. He claimed that he shot the three men in self-defense.

Prosecutors described the defendant as a vigilante and said he had gone to the protest with the intent of using his weapon.

Fears of new riots

The case feeds into larger debates on race, protests and gun rights in the US. Many on the political right view the teenager as a hero who put himself on the line to protect private property, while many leftists believe he acted out of racism and desire to do violence.

The authorities now fear that the outcome of the trial would spark fresh riots and violence, further deepening divisions in the US society.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated....