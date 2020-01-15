 Krefeld Zoo fire: Animal death toll rises | News | DW | 17.02.2020

News

Krefeld Zoo fire: Animal death toll rises

As demolition of the devastated monkey house begins, the city in Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia has said that many more animals died in the tragic fire than originally reported.

Aerial view of the burned out monkey house at the Krefeld Zoo in Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia

Demolition of the monkey house devastated in a New Year's Eve fire at the Krefeld zoo in North Rhine-Westphalia was to get underway on Monday, as German media revealed there were more animal casualties than previously reported. 

Authorities had originally said "more than 30" animals were killed in the devastating blaze. Germany news agency DPA on Monday, citing a city report, said more than 50 animals died.

Police say the fire was caused by airborne lanterns released by three women celebrating the new year. The lanterns, which are illegal in Germany, landed on the monkey house, subsequently lighting it on fire.

Watch video 02:17

Mourners grieve animals killed in Krefeld zoo blaze

Among the victims were eight chimpanzees as well as orangutans, gorillas, marmosets, and a variety of other monkeys. Many tropical birds were also killed.   

Two chimpanzees managed to survive the fire. The zoo has said the animals are recovering. 

Read more: German apes likely traumatized after animal deaths in Krefeld Zoo fire

The demolition of the devastated ape house will begin with the removal of the damaged roof, the city said in its report, which was presented on 6 February. The job, which requires the use of several cranes, will be "a particular challenge, which will eventually require relocating the grey kangaroos in the neighboring exhibit."

Deutschland Brand in Krefelder Zoo - alle Tiere im Affenhaus tot

Gorilla injured in Krefeld zoo fire shot dead by officer 15.01.2020

Veterinarians had struggled to euthanize the severely burned gorilla. It was one of two animals found still alive in the rubble of the zoo's charred monkey house.

Gorilla Krefelder Zoo

German apes likely traumatized after animal deaths in Krefeld Zoo fire 02.01.2020

The blaze that killed more than 30 animals in the German zoo will traumatize the surviving animals, primate researcher Antje Engelhardt told DW. It will be difficult for the animals to process the horrific events.

