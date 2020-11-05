 The beekeeper protecting Kosovo′s forests | Global Ideas | DW | 05.11.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Global Ideas

The beekeeper protecting Kosovo's forests

Kosovo's Sharr Mountains National Park is a paradise of biodiversity under threat. A local beekeper is working to save it through education.

Watch video 05:08

Kosovo: Organic honey from the mountains

The Cold War divide between East and West Europe known as the Iron Curtain was in places one of the most heavily guarded borders in the world. But with people forbidden access, nature found a space in which to bloom. The border area became a Green Belt of rich biodiversity running 12,000 kilometers across Europe. 

The Sharr Mountains National Park is situated in the section of the European Green Belt that runs through Kosovo. The young state has struggled to enforce the park's protected status and it is threatened by illegal logging and dumping. There are just eight rangers charged with looking after its 50,000 hectares (124,000 acres). 

Beekeeper Shqipe Shala produces organic honey in the Sharr Mountains National Park. She has taken up the cause of protecting the land where her bees forage, and runs conservation courses. Shala is convinced that teaching people to understand nature will help them learn to value and protect it. 

A film by Holger Trzeczak.

Audios and videos on the topic

Kosovo: Organic honey from the mountains  

Advertisement
DW On the Green Fence SE 03 Picture Teaser

Environment Podcast: On the Green Fence

Germany's meat industry kills over 750 million animals per year, with dire consequences for the environment. Meat eaters Neil King and Gabriel Borrud face uncomfortable truths as they seek ways out of the meat paradox.  

Multimedia specials

Rukam resident walks among palm oil plantation in Indonesia

Indonesian village living in shadow of palm oil

Rukam's residents thought selling their land to a palm oil company would bring wealth, but the environment has suffered.  

living planet

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  