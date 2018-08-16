 Korean families meet briefly after 65-year separation | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 20.08.2018

Asia

Korean families meet briefly after 65-year separation

Dozens of elderly and frail South Koreans have met their relatives living in North Korea for the first time. Millions of people have been separated from their loved ones since the Korean War.

  • Buses carrying South Koreans to the reunion (Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji)

    Joy and tears at Korean reunions

    A trip to the North

    The South Korean participants, who had been selected by a computerized lottery system, were taken by bus to North Korea's Mount Kumgan resort in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas. Waiting lists for the reunions are long and as the would-be participants are often aged, some never get the chance: Last year alone, 3,800 South Koreans died without ever seeing their relatives

  • Woman sitting in bus on way to reunion (Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji)

    Joy and tears at Korean reunions

    Full of anticipation

    The reunions were started after a historic North-South summit in 2000. Twenty have been held since then, with the last occurring in 2015. The meetings take place at moments when there is a thaw in relations between the two former warring nations. The system used to select the North Korean participants is unknown, but is thought to be based on loyalty to the regime.

  • Familienzusammenführungen Nord- und Südkorea (Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji)

    Joy and tears at Korean reunions

    Arriving at customs

    The participants will be allowed to meet six times for a total of 11 hours during their three-day stay, according to the South Korean news agency Yonhap. Four of the originally 93 families from the South that were selected ended up cancelling, as family members were too ill to make the journey to the North.

  • (Reuters/K. Hong-Ji)

    Joy and tears at Korean reunions

    Old photos were all they had

    Families were brutally rent asunder by the Korean War, which ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty, meaning that the two Koreas are theoretically still at war. The Korean Peninsula remains divided by the DMZ. Many South Koreans with relatives in the North, like this man, cherished the photos that reminded them of their loved ones during the long separation.

  • Woman sitting in wheelchairs (Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji)

    Joy and tears at Korean reunions

    Aged and determined

    Many of the participants are frail with age, but their burning desire to see their loved ones again has given them the strength necessary to undertake the journey. The meetings have in the past brought together siblings, parents and children and husbands and wives. But such meetings between immediate family members are getting rare. Most are now with close relatives such as cousins.

  • Womand and man hugging (Reuters/Yonhap)

    Joy and tears at Korean reunions

    Pain and joy

    As could be expected, the meetings can be highly emotional experiences — they are likely to be the only, and last, time relatives get to see each other.

  • Three elderly people hugging (Reuters/Yonhap)

    Joy and tears at Korean reunions

    Making the most of a short visit

    Many South Koreans bring presents of clothing, medications and food for their relatives in the North, whose population lives in relative poverty. But the most important gift is simply the fact that they can see and hold one another.


Amid tears and cries, 89 South and North Korean family members greeted each other on Monday for the first time since they were separated by the 1950-53 Korean War. They gathered in the North Korean resort of Mount Kumgang (Diamond Mountain) on Monday afternoon having earlier crossed into the North to meet their loved ones.

'I didn't even know if he was alive or not'

Lee Keum-seom, a tiny, frail 92-year-old, met her son for the first time since she and her infant daughter were separated from him and her husband as they fled.

Her son showed her pictures of his family in the North — including her late husband. "This is a photo of father," he said. Lee replied: "I never imagined this day would come. I didn't even know if he was alive or not."

Read more: Korean family reunions: Too little, too late?

Rare family reunions could be the last for elderly Koreans (Reuters/Yonhap)

Rare family reunions could be the last for elderly Koreans

Millions of people were displaced by the conflict, which ended with an armistice rather than a peace treaty, so the two Koreas technically remain at war. Direct exchanges of letters or telephone calls are banned.

The groups of relatives will meet six times for a total of 11 hours during their three-day stay, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap.

The South Koreans were chosen from a large pool of applicants using a computerized lottery system, while the North's system is unclear, but it is believed citizens are picked according to their loyalty to Pyongyang's authoritarian government.

The waiting lists are long, and for many applicants time ran out: Last year alone 3,800 South Koreans who applied to take part died without ever seeing their relatives. For many of this year's participants, their first meeting after decades of separation will likely be their last, considering their age. Ninety-three families were initially selected, but members of four families could not travel from the South due to ill health.

    Author: Rina Goldenberg


On-off reunions

The current reunion program began following a historic inter-Korean summit in 2000 and was initially held annually before becoming scarce. The last event was held in 2015.

Since then, the North has tested three nuclear weapons and multiple missiles, claiming to have demonstrated that they could potentially strike the continental United States.

This year's reunion event comes after a diplomatic thaw between the two Koreas and a historic summit in April between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in. 

Some experts say the warming relations could suffer a setback if the North refuses to accept a US-led call for complete nuclear disarmament, and that is expected to figure into another inter-Korean summit set for next month in Pyongyang.

kw/msh (AP, AFP, dpa)

