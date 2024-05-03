Kiruna: A Town Makes Way for an Iron Ore Mine

Kiruna: A Town Makes Way for an Iron Ore MineMay 3, 2024
AI in action: Will it save heavy industry?
Whether in the cement industry, metalworking, or research laboratories: Artificial intelligence optimizes processes and could save traditional industries. It saves energy costs, makes machines more efficient and labs safer.
Spain: Water scarcity even in winter
Drought: Water shortage in summer is becoming almost normal in Spain. But even in winter, it rains too little to fill the reservoirs. In southern Spain, on the Costa del Sol, the sun coast, many would prefer it were the rain coast.
Portugal: How the state promotes e-mobility
While the EV market stagnates in Germany, it grows exponentially in Portugal. Every third car there is electric. The reasons: A standardized payment system and the cost of electricity is much lower than in Germany.
