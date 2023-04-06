King Charles supports research into royal links to slavery

An independent research project will look into any links between the monarchy and slavery.

Britain's King Charles III announced his support for research into the monarchy's historical links to slavery, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

The Atlantic slave trade or transatlantic slave trade took place across the Atlantic Ocean from the 16th through to the 19th centuries Image: UIG/IMAGO

Academics will be granted access to royal archives

A month ahead of his coronation, the palace said that academics would be given greater access to royal archives, and that Charles takes the issue "profoundly seriously".

Buckingham Palace said the royal family would support an independent research project looking into any links between the monarchy and slavery during the late seventeenth and eighteenth-centuries, by allowing access to the Royal Collection and the Royal Archives.

"Given the complexities of the issues it is important to explore them as thoroughly as possible," the Palace statement said. "It is expected that the research will conclude in September 2026."

New discoveries reignite discussion

The Guardian reported that an archived document discovered by historian Brooke Newman showed that in 1689 King William III had been given 1,000 pounds worth of shares in the Royal African Company (RAC), which became a brutal pioneer of the transatlantic slave trade.

Edward Colston, a merchant and slave trade magnate, was the signatory of the recently discovered document. His history became widely known after protesters pulled down a statue of him in Bristol and threw it in the harbor in 2020 during Black Lives Matter protests.

A special commission set up in Bristol decided that the statue of slave trader Edward Colston, which was retrieved from the water after being toppled, should be put in a contextualized display in the city's museum, including some of the damage sustained Image: Ben Birchall/empics/picture alliance

Prior to King William III, King James II was the largest investor in the Royal African Company.

So far, there has been no apology from the prior heir to the throne for the royal family's involvement in the slave trade.

Calls for possible reparations for the British Empire's slavery links have been growing in the Caribbean where a number of countries such as Jamaica and the Bahamas remain with Charles as their head of state.

los/msh (AFP, Reuters)