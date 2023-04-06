  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Donald Trump
King Charles III in London
King Charles III has said he wants "continue to deepen my own understanding of slavery's enduring impact."Image: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Wire/IMAGO
PoliticsUnited Kingdom

King Charles supports research into royal links to slavery

38 minutes ago

An independent research project will look into any links between the monarchy and slavery.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PmzP

Britain's King Charles III announced his support for research into the monarchy's historical links to slavery, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday. 

The Atlantic slave trade or transatlantic slave trade took place across the Atlantic Ocean from the 16th through to the 19th centuries
The Atlantic slave trade or transatlantic slave trade took place across the Atlantic Ocean from the 16th through to the 19th centuriesImage: UIG/IMAGO

Academics will be granted access to royal archives

A month ahead of his coronation, the palace said that academics would be given greater access to royal archives, and that Charles takes the issue "profoundly seriously".

Buckingham Palace said the royal family would support an independent research project looking into any links between the monarchy and slavery during the late seventeenth and eighteenth-centuries, by allowing access to the Royal Collection and the Royal Archives.

"Given the complexities of the issues it is important to explore them as thoroughly as possible," the Palace statement said. "It is expected that the research will conclude in September 2026."

New discoveries reignite discussion 

The Guardian reported that an archived document discovered by historian Brooke Newman showed that in 1689 King William III had been given 1,000 pounds worth of shares in the Royal African Company (RAC), which became a brutal pioneer of the transatlantic slave trade.

Edward Colston, a merchant and slave trade magnate, was the signatory of the recently discovered document. His history became widely known after protesters pulled down a statue of him in Bristol and threw it in the harbor in 2020 during Black Lives Matter protests. 

The statue of slave trader Edward Colston, which was retrieved from the water after being toppled, is now being displayed in Bristol
A special commission set up in Bristol decided that the statue of slave trader Edward Colston, which was retrieved from the water after being toppled, should be put in a contextualized display in the city's museum, including some of the damage sustainedImage: Ben Birchall/empics/picture alliance

Prior to King William III, King James II was the largest investor in the Royal African Company. 

So far, there has been no apology from the prior heir to the throne for the royal family's involvement in the slave trade. 

Calls for possible reparations for the British Empire's slavery links have been growing in the Caribbean where a number of countries such as Jamaica and the Bahamas remain with Charles as their head of state. 

los/msh (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Harry, Meghan and a dog smiling as they take a selfie.

'Harry & Meghan' decries UK's racism and media abuse

'Harry & Meghan' decries UK's racism and media abuse

In the first episodes of the newly released Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," Prince Harry also likens Meghan to his mother, Princess Diana.
FilmDecember 8, 2022
Prince Harry and Meghan stands behind King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Harry and Meghan told to vacate UK royal property

Prince Harry and Meghan told to vacate UK royal property

The couple was reportedly told they would have to give up their home in the UK on the royal family's Windsor estate.
SocietyMarch 1, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

French President Emmanual Macron is seen with Chinese President Xi Jinping and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

Can Macron and von der Leyen smooth EU-China relations?

Politics1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

external

Will South Africa arrest Putin?

Will South Africa arrest Putin?

PoliticsApril 5, 202301:26 min
More from Africa

Asia

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California

Taiwan: What's next after Tsai's meeting with McCarthy?

Taiwan: What's next after Tsai's meeting with McCarthy?

Politics4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Blue gloves handling Benin Bronze

Benin Bronzes made of German brass

Benin Bronzes made of German brass

Science24 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A young woman in a pullover sits on a bench in a courtroom in Moscow

What we know about St. Petersburg bomb suspect Darya Trepova

What we know about St. Petersburg bomb suspect Darya Trepova

Politics2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Israeli Border Police are deployed near the Lions' Gate to the Old City of Jerusalem

Calls for calm after Al-Aqsa Mosque clashes

Calls for calm after Al-Aqsa Mosque clashes

Conflicts20 hours ago02:27 min
More from Middle East

North America

Neuralink Illustration

Can Elon Musk's Neuralink tech really read your mind

Can Elon Musk's Neuralink tech really read your mind

Science9 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Gus Bianchi, co-founder of Deseo Zapatos, looks on as one of its shoemakers repairs a pair of extravagant shoes.

Shoe designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

Shoe designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

EqualityApril 1, 202301:02 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage