KFC 'very sorry' for Germany's Reichspogromnacht promotion
20 minutes ago
The fast food chain had sent a notification encouraging customers to "treat themselves" with fried chicken on the anniversary of the 1938 Nazi pogrom. It later blamed a technical error.
https://p.dw.com/p/4JKnP
Advertisement
KFC has apologized after its phone app sent a notification to German customers suggesting they treat themselves to fried chicken and cheese to commemorate the pogrom that preceded the Holocaust, German media reported on Thursday.
"Commemoration of Kristallnacht — Treat yourself to more soft cheese and crispy chicken. Now at KFCheese!," read the message sent on Wednesday.
Around an hour later, KFC sent another notification blaming the first message on "an error in our system."
"We are very sorry, we will check our internal processes immediately so that this does not happen again. Please excuse this error," the message said.