Kevin Spacey leaving court on October 17
Kevin Spacey was found not guilty after a three-week-long trialImage: Yuki Iwamura/AP Photo/picture alliance
CrimeUnited States of America

Jury finds Kevin Spacey not liable in sexual assault case

21 minutes ago

The allegations made during the height of the #MeToo movement in 2017 upended the actor's career. Spacey will face additional sexual assault charges in London next year.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IUdm

A New York court has dismissed the sexual assault lawsuit against Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey.

On Thursday, the jury concluded that Spacey did not molest younger actor Anthony Rapp in 1986 when the latter was 14 years old.

Rapp testified that Spacey had climbed on top of him on a bed and pressed his groin into Rapp's hip until he was able to wriggle free. Spacey denied the allegations and said he had never been alone with Rapp.

Spacey still faces a separate criminal trial in London next year after pleading not guilty to five sex offense charges over incidents that allegedly occurred between 2005 and 2013.

More to come...

zc/sms (AP, AFP, Reuters)

British Prime Minister Liz Truss leaves Downing Street to attend her first Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns after just 6 weeks

Politics8 hours ago
