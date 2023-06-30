  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Heat and drought
Law and JusticeUnited Kingdom

Kevin Spacey is a 'sexual bully,' UK court told

51 minutes ago

The two-time Oscar-winning actor has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges at a sexual assault trial in London. Prosecutors told the court that Spacey is a man who delights in making others feel powerless.

https://p.dw.com/p/4THBs
Kevin Spacey walks outside the Southwark Crown Court as his trial over charges related to allegations of sex offences begins
The prosecution described Spacey as a 'predator' during the trial's openingImage: Toby Melville/REUTERS

Kevin Spacey is "a man who does not respect personal boundaries" and gets a thrill from preying on other men, prosecutors told jurors at the start of the actor's sexual assault trial in London on Friday. 

The 63-year-old faces 12 charges, including sexual assault, indecent assault, and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. The latter charge carries a maximum punishment of life imprisonment. 

The Oscar-winning actor has pleaded not guilty to all charges. 

What did prosecutor's say?

In her opening statement in London's Southwark court, prosecutor Christine Agnew argued that Spacey is "a man who would seem to delight in making others feel powerless and uncomfortable — a sexual bully." 

"His preferred method of assault is, it appears, to grab other men aggressively in the crotch," she added.  

The lawyer told the court that "predatory" Spacey was not just an extremely famous actor but also "a man who sexually assaults other men."  

Actor Kevin Spacey (C) arrives at Southwark Crown Court
The Oscar-winning US actor is charged with 12 counts, including the alleged sexual assault of four men Image: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Defense lawyer Patrick Gibbs told the court that Spacey denied all allegations of nonconsensual activity.  

He said the claims were "damned lies."

"You will hear some truths, you will hear some half-truths, you will also hear ... some deliberate exaggerations and some many damned lies," Gibbs said. 

Sexual assault allegations against Kevin Spacey 

The offenses are alleged to have taken place between 2001 and 2013. During that time he was living in the UK and working as artistic director at London's Old Vic Theatre.  

Spacey won Oscars for best actor in "American Beauty" in 1999 and best supporting actor in "The Usual Suspects" in 1995. 

The allegations, which surfaced in 2017, led to him being written off the Netflix political thriller "House of Cards," in which he played lead character Frank Underwood. 

Spacey said that if he is acquitted of the charges, he will look to revive his career. 

German band Rammstein hit by sexual misconduct allegations

ara/nm (AFP, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Young people run away during a protest in Strasbourg
Live

France riots: Macron tells parents to keep kids off streets

Politics33 minutes ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

MONUSCO peacekeepers patrol in North Kivu in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo

Africa: UN peacekeepers increasingly unwelcome

Africa: UN peacekeepers increasingly unwelcome

PoliticsJune 29, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Hong Kong's art and culture have suffered since Beijing imposed a draconian National Security Law.

How to preserve Hong Kong's cultural memory?

How to preserve Hong Kong's cultural memory?

Human RightsJune 29, 202304:06 min
More from Asia

Germany

Protesters demonstrating against a new mosque in Mühlheim in 2020

Germany: Hostility toward Muslims is widespread

Germany: Hostility toward Muslims is widespread

SocietyJune 29, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

People queue up to pay respects in front of a sculpture and a row of flags.

Netherlands: King may apologize for slavery, but then what?

Netherlands: King may apologize for slavery, but then what?

Politics13 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Migrants from Sub-Saharan countries on a boat after they were rescued.

Migrant smugglers: Who are they?

Migrant smugglers: Who are they?

PoliticsJune 29, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

US Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action

US Supreme Court guts affirmative action at colleges

US Supreme Court guts affirmative action at colleges

Politics10 hours ago02:06 min
More from North America

Latin America

Environmental expert Mariana Meerhoff is seen on a rubber boat, taking a water sample

Uruguay drought: Capital hit by water shortages

Uruguay drought: Capital hit by water shortages

Nature and Environment6 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage