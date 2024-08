Sella Oneko | Felix Maringa | Edith Kimani

08/13/2024 August 13, 2024

In June 2024, young Kenyans took to the street to protest against a controversial finance bill. The so-called Gen-Z protests turned into nation-wide demonstrations for good governance, which culminated on June 25th when protesters stormed parliament and when Kenya's security forces hit back, leaving several people dead. We take a look at how it unfolded.