Kenya's 2021 Wildlife Census

A wildlife census in Kenya indicates success in the protection efforts of major species like elephants, rhinos and lions. Still other species are endangered and need a combination of science and technology to save them.

Doing Your Bit: Giving a new life to second-hand clothing

In Egypt, an enterprising woman buys old clothes and paints designs on them to give them a new and unique look. The artists also shares her knowledge and discoveries online to inspire others to follow her lead.

Using blockchain to protect endangered animals

In South Africa, blockchain pioneers developed a crypto platform that allows users to trade unique electronic artworks. Part of the price is donated to conservation projects, which help save endangered animals.

Can bitcoin ever really be made sustainable?

Some new players in the cryptocurrency field are using bitcoin mining to clean up toxic waste. But can mining digital currencies ever actually be good for the environment and make up for its dirty track record?

Making climate part of Ghana's school curriculum

With an eye to sustainability, Ghana has integrated climate change into its new primary school program. Teachers are nurturing future climate scientists and supporting climate action and environmental clubs.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

FRI 01.04.2022 – 19:30 UTC

SUN 03.04.2022 – 16:30 UTC

WED 06.04.2022 – 03:30 UTC

WED 06.04.2022 – 12:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

TUE 05.04.2022 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3