Kenyan activist rallies fellow citizens to donate blood

Kenyan woman Aisha Dafalla leads the charge, raising awareness of important it is to donate blood. She hopes that many more will follow her example and help to save the lives of fellow Kenyans.
Aisha Dafalla was just 17 when she donated blood for the first time in school. Back then, she fainted and never thought of donating blood again. But when her workmate’s brother had an accident, she changed her mind. Today, she is calling on Kenyans to follow her example through her Blood Donor Champion Network.
Aisha has so far donated blood 68 times - and encourages everyone to do the same.