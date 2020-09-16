 Kenyan activist rallies fellow citizens to donate blood | Africa | DW | 19.01.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Africa

Kenyan activist rallies fellow citizens to donate blood

Kenyan woman Aisha Dafalla leads the charge, raising awareness of important it is to donate blood. She hopes that many more will follow her example and help to save the lives of fellow Kenyans.

Watch video 01:36

Aisha Dafalla was just 17 when she donated blood for the first time in school. Back then, she fainted and never thought of donating blood again. But when her workmate’s brother had an accident, she changed her mind. Today, she is calling on Kenyans to follow her example through her Blood Donor Champion Network.

Aisha has so far donated blood 68 times - and encourages everyone to do the same.

More in the Media Center

NAIROBI, KENYA - OCTOBER 31: President of Tanzania John Magufuli and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta (not seen) hold a joint press conference after their meeting in Nairobi, Kenya on October 31, 2016. Magdalene Mukami / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

AfricaLink on Air - 16 September 2020 16.09.2020

DW Dokumentationen | Congo: Millionaires of Chaos

Congo - Millionaires of chaos 14.01.2022

Frederik Willem de Klerk

The Other Man - F.W. de Klerk and the End of Apartheid 11.11.2021

Angela Merkel - Kanzlerin in Krisenzeiten

Angela Merkel - Navigating a world in crisis 17.09.2021

More from DW Africa Webvideos

Ghana's rice agriculture

The future of rice farming in Ghana 14.01.2022

Cameroon Nkwen Festival of Culture and Arts

Cameroon: Grand cultural bonanza 12.01.2022

Frühgeburten in Ghana, Bild von DW, Thumbnail für unser Webvideo Tackling preterm babies in Ghana.

Seeking to save preterm babies in Ghana 07.01.2022

Smartfarm in Kenya, Bild von DW, Thumbnail für unser Webvideo Agritech solutions in Kenya

Kenya: Smart greenhouses save water and space 06.01.2022

Read also

23.11.2021, Köln, Deutschland, A woman gets her vaccination at a vaccination Drive-in center in Cologne, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Germany battles rising numbers of coronavirus infections as a general COVID-19 vaccine requirement is widely discussed. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Opinion: After COVID vaccine menstruation findings, a sigh of relief — and indignation 13.01.2022

As one woman who experienced an irregular menstrual cycle after the COVID-19 vaccine, Sonya Diehn feels reassured that this has now been scientifically acknowledged. But why has it taken so long?

Impfpass nach dritter erfolgter Booster-Impfung mit BioNTec gegen Covid-19, Sars-CoV-2, Corona-Krise, Stuttgart, Baden-Württemberg, Deutschland

COVID: Vaccine-derived blood clots seem solvable 02.12.2021

Researchers think they know why some people developed blood clots after taking the AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson jabs. They may also have a solution.

Maskenpflicht in den Fussgaengerzonen und oeffentlichen Plaetzen in Muenchen am 11.11.2020. Zigarette zwischen zwei Fingern einer Hand, um die ein Mundschutz,Maske haengt, Close up. *** Masks compulsory in pedestrian zones and public places in Munich on 11 11 2020 Cigarette between two fingers of one hand, with a mouthguard, mask, close up

Smoking and drinking rise during pandemic 27.12.2021

The coronavirus pandemic has seen an increase in alcohol consumption and smoking in some European countries, and younger people are worst affected.

In this photograph taken on June 8, 2021, medical personnel treat Covid-19 coronavirus patients at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Muhammed Ali Jinnah hospital in Kabul. - Officially Afghanistan has recorded fewer than 90,000 infections, with around 3,400 deaths, but health experts say a lack of testing and the refusal of patients to seek treatment hides the true figures. (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP) / To go with AFP story Afghanistan-Health-Virus, FOCUS by Mushtaq MOJADDIDI

Afghan health care faces collapse amid economic crisis 24.12.2021

The war-torn country's health system has been facing a severe crisis since the Taliban takeover, which resulted in the suspension of much-needed international aid.