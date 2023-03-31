  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Israel protests
Supporters of Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) One Kenya Alliance throw stones at riot police.
The protests in Kenya have often descended into violent confrontations Image: John Muchucha/REUTERS
PoliticsKenya

Kenya protests: Tanzanian traders wary of impact to business

Isaac Mugabi (AFP, Reuters)
26 minutes ago

Tanzanian traders doing business in Kenya have raised concerns that the weekly demonstrations by the opposition are negatively affecting their business. Tanzania is Kenya's biggest corn exporter.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PYYp

Traders who use the Tanzania-Kenya border of Namanga said business is no longer as usual after veteran Kenyan opposition leader, Raila Odinga, called for weekly protests.

Odinga accuses President William Ruto's government of failing to tackle the high cost of living.

Most Tanzanian traders deal in corn, making Tanzania the largest exporter of corn to Kenya.

Tanzania sells about 72,460 tons (65.7m kgs)of corn to Kenya annually. In contrast, the annual demand for corn in Kenya is estimated to be 600,000 tons.

Calls for a peaceful resolution

The traders who spoke to DW at the Namanga border said that Kenyan politicians should deal with the current situation so that they resume doing business inside Kenya. However, most are worried for their safety and looters, who often take advantage of the demonstrations and steal their merchandise.

"Demonstrations in Kenya are affecting our businesses because Kenyans are big trade partners, especially buying our corn," one Tanzanian trader, who chose to remain anonymous, told DW. 

"As a result, we are currently incurring losses, and goods volumes have decreased tremendously since the protests began." Likewise, the trader said that Kenyans could not cross into Tanzania to do business like before."

Fear of crossing into Kenya

"We Tanzanians are peace-loving people. However, when we hear of demonstrations in Kenya, we are afraid and have to stay here in our country where we feel safe. Many traders now fear crossing into Kenya to do business."

Another trader said they were now waiting for Kenyans to sort out their issues before doing business with them again. "If they continue their weekly demonstrations, we shall conduct business internally," he added.

The protests declared illegal by the government have increasingly turned more violent, with police firing tear gas, water cannon, and occasionally live bullets.

Kenya police kick a teargas canister
Kenyan police fired teargas canisters to disperse crowds during demonstrations in Nairobi and KisumuImage: John Muchucha/REUTERS

Odinga vows no retreat, no surrender

Odinga has called for weekly protests every Monday and Thursday. The former Prime Minister alleges that Ruto stole the election.

"Kenyans must get justice. We will not relent," Odinga told crowds of cheering supporters, many waving green foliage in a sign of peaceful demonstration.

"The cost of living is rising daily, and we will not keep quiet. We are telling Ruto that Kenyans are tired," Odinga said.

Steve Odhiambo, a 31-year-old unemployed graduate, said he was demonstrating over the vote, joblessness, and high food prices. "We want Raila to tell us [to protest] daily... we won't relent. Even night - we are ready," Odhiambo told Reuters.

Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) One Kenya Alliance, is seen near water fired from a riot police water cannon
Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga has vowed to press on with mass protestsImage: Thomas Mukoya/REUTERS

'We are suffering': Kenyan protestor

Alice Achieng, another protester, also said many Kenyans can't afford basic commodities to survive."We are suffering in Kenya, and we are hungry. We are fighting for our rights, and we want a reduction in the price of flour. We are suffering."

The price of a 2kg maize flour packet increased to 179.98 shillings ($1.36, €1.25) in February, up from 134.79 in April 2022.

In addition, Kenya's inflation rose to 9.2% year-on-year in February from 9.0% a month earlier, primarily driven by food and transport prices, according to statistics from the World Bank. However, Kenya's Central Bank insists that the current inflation stands at 8.75%.

During the campaign for the August election, Ruto portrayed himself as a champion of the oppressed and vowed to improve the lives of ordinary Kenyans. But he has since removed subsidies for fuel and maize flour -- a dietary staple, and last week Kenya's energy regulatory body announced a hike in electricity prices.

William Ruto campaigning for the presidency
William Ruto while on the campaign trail promised a better life to Kenyans but has not delivered on his promisesImage: John Irungu/Mariel Müller/DW

International community calls for a truce

The international community and religious leaders have appealed for calm, voicing fears of a repeat of the 2007/08 post-election ethnic fighting that claimed the lives of more than 1,100 people.

In a statement Wednesday, eight foreign embassies, including the US and British missions, called on "all leaders and all Kenyans to maintain peace, show restraint, and work toward a swift resolution for the common good of Kenya."

The African Union also appealed Tuesday for calm and political dialogue to end the chaos.

Ruto, who was back in Kenya after a trip to Germany and Belgium, sought to assure a US-East Africa business forum that the country's business environment was stable but did not mention the unrest.

In all, two civilians have been killed, and 51 police officers and 85 civilians have been injured, according to government figures.

Kenyan President William Ruto slams opposition

 

Veronica Natalis in Arusha contributed to this report

Edited by: Chrispin Mwakideu

 

 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga

Kenya: Opposition leader Raila Odinga challenges election results

Kenya: Opposition leader Raila Odinga challenges election results

After losing in the presidential polls, lawyers for veteran politician Raila Odinga say they are challenging last week's election results. It's the last day when they can still do so.
PoliticsAugust 22, 2022
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alongside Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger and Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger

Ukraine updates: Bucha marks one year since liberation

Conflicts8 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Some members of the Ayawaso CP football club after a training session at the Accra Sports Stadium

Ghana: Cerebral palsy football offers escape from stigma

Ghana: Cerebral palsy football offers escape from stigma

Soccer20 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A forest outside Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East

Japan accused of failing to block Russia's timber exports

Japan accused of failing to block Russia's timber exports

Nature and Environment5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

DW Beitrag - Fachkräfte in Deutschland

Immigration: Germany unveils plan to tackle labor shortages

Immigration: Germany unveils plan to tackle labor shortages

BusinessMarch 30, 202302:09 min
More from Germany

Europe

Ukrainian conductor Vasyl Kratchok, a bald man wearing spectacles and a beige pullover, stands with a baton in his right hand, his left hand raised

Mariupol: A conductor's story

Mariupol: A conductor's story

Conflicts1 hour ago
More from Europe

Middle East

People visit Qishla building after iftar meal during Ramadan in Baghdad

Middle East: Why are Ramadan TV specials so controversial?

Middle East: Why are Ramadan TV specials so controversial?

Culture53 minutes ago
More from Middle East

North America

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport. In the background, one of his supporters holds up a sign that says "Witch Hunt."

Donald Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury

Donald Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury

Law and Justice3 hours ago01:46 min
More from North America

Latin America

Authorities say some migrants set fire to mattresses after hearing they were to be deported.

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

MigrationMarch 29, 202301:36 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage