Kenya, EU sign trade deal as Brussels bolsters Africa ties

1 hour ago

Kenya is a major exporter of food and drink products, with around 20% of its overall exports sent to the EU. The deal was just seven months in the making, thus becoming one of the fastest Brussels has ever struck.

William Ruto
President Ruto said the deal aimed to stimulate investments Image: Monicah Mwangi/REUTERS

Kenya on Monday signed a trade deal with the European Union that will guarantee duty-free access for its farm produce to its biggest export market.

The pact comes as Brussels seeks stronger economic relations with Africa in attempt to fend off China.

Kenyan President William Ruto presided over a ceremony in Nairobi to formally recognize the Economic Partnership Agreement.

'Stimulate investments,' says Ruto

"Beyond trade, the agreement is designed to stimulate investments and manufacturing," Ruto said.

After signing the agreement alongside EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis, Kenyan Trade Minister Moses Kuria said: "Today is a very proud moment for Kenya, and I believe a very proud moment for the European Union."

Once ratified and effective, Kenya will receive duty- and quota-free access to the European bloc, a market where it sends approximately one-fifth of all its exports.

Tariff cuts

Imports from the EU to Kenya, such as chemicals and machinery, will receive tariff cuts incrementally over a 25-year period, with just a few exceptions.

Kenya's primary exports to the EU are agricultural products, such as vegetables, fruits, tea and coffee.

Almost a decade ago, an initial trade accord between the East African Community (EAC) bloc, of which Kenya is a part, was agreed upon, but only Nairobi ratified it.

DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr., June 16, 2023

jsi/nm (AFP, Reuters)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping in the Great Hall of the People

Blinken meets China's Xi Jinping in Beijing visit

Conflicts2 hours ago
