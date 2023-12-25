  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentMexico

Keeping water flowing to everyone in Mexico City

Gönna Ketels
December 25, 2023

Mexico City is suffering from a dramatic water crisis. A quarter of people no longer have enough drinking water and the groundwater levels continue to sink. But now there are some ideas to get the crisis under control using rainwater.

https://p.dw.com/p/4aTKk
