Keeping water flowing to everyone in Mexico City
Gönna Ketels
12/25/2023
December 25, 2023
Mexico City is suffering from a dramatic water crisis. A quarter of people no longer have enough drinking water and the groundwater levels continue to sink. But now there are some ideas to get the crisis under control using rainwater.