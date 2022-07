Licking your wrists?

Dubious as it sounds, there is some wisdom to this, with even kangaroos and monkeys doing it. Our wrists contain pulse points, and by licking them the saliva mimics the effect of sweat, thus cooling the skin's surface. Naturally with COVID, the more hygienic option would be running your wrists under water or holding a chilled bottle of water against it. Do the same for your temple and neck.