Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev fires government

Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev has dismissed the government, saying they have not improved the country. Nazarbayev plans to propose measures of his own to strengthen social welfare.
Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev fired the government on Thursday over what he described as its failure to improve living standards and make positive changes in the country.
"In many areas of the economy, despite the adoption of many laws and government decisions, positive changes have not been achieved," Nazarbayev said.
Nazarbayev to announce measures
Nazarbayev, who has ruled since the country became independent after the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, wrote on the presidential website that he will soon propose "a range of measures to strengthen social welfare and raise people's quality of life."
Nazarbayev said the focus will be on more support for the poor, improving living conditions and regional development. He said poorer families were seeing stagnant incomes and spending more of their earnings on food.
The announcement follows a series of protests by Kazakh women calling for more financial support for children and safer housing after a fire that killed five children.
Battling a lagging economy
While some ministers and deputy ministers are likely to be reinstated, the decision brings an end to Bakytzhan Sagintayev's premiership, which began in 2016.
Sagintayev's was viewed by some as part of a leadership transition in the country, which 78-year-old Nazarbayev has ruled over for close to three decades.
Nazarbayev's statement comes amid rising dissatisfaction in Kazakhstan, as its commodity-dependent economy struggles to recover from a 2014 plunge in oil prices and Western sanctions against key trade partner Russia.
"GDP growth is mainly achieved due to raw materials," Nazarbayev said in the statement. "But the government together with the National Bank did not manage to fully create real incentives and tools for high-quality growth of the economy."
law/msh (AFP, AP, Reuters)
