  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
Enrique Tarrio, leader of far-right group the Proud Boys
Enrique Tarrio wasn't in Washington on January 6, 2021, but prosecutors said he organized and directed the attack by Proud Boys who stormed the Capitol that dayImage: Carol Guzy/ZUMA Wire/imago images
Law and JusticeUnited States of America

Jury convicts 4 Proud Boys members for US Capitol attack

9 hours ago

Jurors have convicted four members of the far-right Proud Boys of seditious conspiracy for their role in the 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QvOx

A jury in Washington DC on Thursday convicted four members of the far-right Proud Boys militia group, including its former leader Enrique Tarrio, of seditious conspiracy.

They were found guilty of a plot to attack the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in a failed bid to block Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory. Conviction on the charge can carry up to 20 years in prison.

Tarrio, behind bars since his March 2022 arrest, didn't appear to show any emotion as the verdict was read. He hugged one of his lawyers and shook the hand of the other before leaving the courtroom.

Why is this victory important for US Justice Department?

The convictions after a trial lasting nearly four months handed another victory to the US Justice Department as it pursues criminal charges against more than 1,000 people arising from the Capitol rampage by supporters of Republican then-President Donald Trump.

Several members of another far-right militia group, the Oath Keepers, were convicted in earlier trials.

Securing the conviction of Tarrio, a high-profile leader who wasn't at the riot itself, could embolden the Justice Department as a special counsel investigates Trump — including key aspects of the January 6 insurrection.

Lawmakers call for criminal charges against Trump

Why was Tarrio found guilty?

Tarrio wasn't in Washington on January 6, because he had been arrested two days earlier in a separate case and ordered out of the capital city. But prosecutors said he organized and directed the attack by Proud Boys who stormed the Capitol that day.

The backbone of the government's case was hundreds of messages exchanged by Proud Boys in the days leading up to January 6. The correspondence shows the far-right extremist group peddling Trump's false claims of a stolen election and trading fears over what would happen when Biden took office.

As Proud Boys swarmed the Capitol, Tarrio cheered them on from afar, writing on social media: "Do what must be done." In a Proud Boys encrypted group chat later that day someone asked what they should do next. Tarrio responded: "Do it again."

What did defense lawyers say?

Prosecutors told jurors the group viewed itself as "Trump's army" and was prepared for "all-out war" to stop Biden from becoming president.

Defense lawyers denied there was any plot to attack the Capitol or stop Congress' certification of Biden's win. A lawyer for Tarrio sought to push the blame onto Trump, arguing the former president incited the pro-Trump mob's attack when he urged the crowd near the White House to "fight like hell."

More than 500 people have pleaded guilty to charges brought by the Justice Department related to the Capitol riot and about 80 others have been convicted during trials.

dh/rs (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A woman's hand holds a Russian passport

Russia forces occupied Ukrainians to change citizenship

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Residents wade through water after their homes were swamped

Scores dead after disastrous Rwanda floods

Scores dead after disastrous Rwanda floods

Nature and Environment11 hours ago8 images
More from Africa

Asia

Indian wrestlers Sangita Phogat (C), Vinesh Phogat (R) along with Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal (L) take part in an ongoing protest with other wrestlers against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) in New Delhi

India: Wrestlers' protest spotlights sexual abuse in sports

India: Wrestlers' protest spotlights sexual abuse in sports

Society16 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

protesters stand on the edge of a coal mine

Overconsumption: Germany needs 3 planets

Overconsumption: Germany needs 3 planets

Nature and EnvironmentMay 4, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A crown on purple velvet.

Queen Camilla's crown and the debate around the Koh-i-Noor

Queen Camilla's crown and the debate around the Koh-i-Noor

Culture18 hours ago
More from Europe

North America

USA New York Met Gala 2023 Metropolitan Museum

New York Met Gala: Celebrities remember Karl Lagerfeld

New York Met Gala: Celebrities remember Karl Lagerfeld

ArtsMay 2, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Symbolbild Fehlgeburt

Colombia debates future of child surrogacy

Colombia debates future of child surrogacy

Society16 hours ago03:19 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage