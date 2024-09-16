You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Juri Rescheto
Specialized in covering developments in Russia, the Baltics, and the Caucasus
Kazakhstan maintains strong ties with Russia
Despite the war in Ukraine, people in Mamlyutka in northern Kazakhstan maintain good relations with Russia.
Politics
09/16/2024
September 16, 2024
04:05 min
Baltic states build border defenses against Russia
With the war in Ukraine in its third year, Russia's Baltic neighbors are preparing for a potential war on home soil.
Conflicts
09/01/2024
September 1, 2024
03:10 min
Sweden sounds alarm over Russia's 'shadow ships'
Russia circumvents sanctions by sending oil shipments past Sweden. Residents feel threatened by the "shadow ships."
Conflicts
08/30/2024
August 30, 2024
05:23 min
German soldiers help beef up Lithuania's defense
German soldiers help beef up Lithuania's defense
Lithuania is among the states feeling most vulnerable since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Conflicts
09/13/2024
September 13, 2024
03:11 min
What's behind Ukraine's Kursk operation in Russia?
What's behind Ukraine's Kursk operation in Russia?
Moscow has sent reinforcements to its southern Kursk border region, after Ukrainian troops moved into the area.
Conflicts
08/09/2024
August 9, 2024
25 years of Vladimir Putin at Russia's helm
25 years of Vladimir Putin at Russia's helm
Vladimir Putin has served as either prime minister or president since August 9, 1999. How has he managed to stay on top?
Politics
08/09/2024
August 9, 2024
Russian prisoner swap: Who was released?
Russian prisoner swap: Who was released?
In a historic exchange, 26 prisoners were released in Ankara, Turkey's capital, among them journalist Evan Gershkovich
Politics
08/01/2024
August 1, 2024
Russia tightens 'undesirable organizations' law
Russia tightens 'undesirable organizations' law
Russian authorities will soon be able to ban any foreign groups they find inconvenient by labeling them "undesirable."
Politics
07/27/2024
July 27, 2024
Russia: Kara-Murza lawyer visits jailed Kremlin critic
Russia: Kara-Murza lawyer visits jailed Kremlin critic
Prominent Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza has been in a Siberian prison since April 2023.
Politics
07/13/2024
July 13, 2024
