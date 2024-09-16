  1. Skip to content
Rescheto Juri Kommentarbild App

Juri Rescheto

Specialized in covering developments in Russia, the Baltics, and the Caucasus

Featured stories by Juri Rescheto

Participants attend the World Nomad Games in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

Kazakhstan maintains strong ties with Russia

Despite the war in Ukraine, people in Mamlyutka in northern Kazakhstan maintain good relations with Russia.
PoliticsSeptember 16, 202404:05 min
Concrete blocks, so-called dragon's teeth near Latvia's border with Russia.

Baltic states build border defenses against Russia

With the war in Ukraine in its third year, Russia's Baltic neighbors are preparing for a potential war on home soil.
ConflictsSeptember 1, 202403:10 min
DW Fokus Europa | Schweden Gotland

Sweden sounds alarm over Russia's 'shadow ships'

Russia circumvents sanctions by sending oil shipments past Sweden. Residents feel threatened by the "shadow ships."
ConflictsAugust 30, 202405:23 min
Stories by Juri Rescheto

Germany is among the NATO allies sending soldiers to beef up Lithuania's border security.

German soldiers help beef up Lithuania's defense

Lithuania is among the states feeling most vulnerable since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
ConflictsSeptember 13, 202403:11 min
A Kursk Region traffic sign is seen with a lorry driving down the road

What's behind Ukraine's Kursk operation in Russia?

Moscow has sent reinforcements to its southern Kursk border region, after Ukrainian troops moved into the area.
ConflictsAugust 9, 2024
Russia's President Vladimir Putin reviews a parade staged by the Kremlin Regiment in Cathedral Square after his inauguration ceremony at the Grand Kremlin Palace on May 7, 2023

25 years of Vladimir Putin at Russia's helm

Vladimir Putin has served as either prime minister or president since August 9, 1999. How has he managed to stay on top?
PoliticsAugust 9, 2024
A breaking news banner at the Wall Street Journal headquarters reads 'WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich has been freed'

Russian prisoner swap: Who was released?

In a historic exchange, 26 prisoners were released in Ankara, Turkey's capital, among them journalist Evan Gershkovich
PoliticsAugust 1, 2024
Police officers patrol Red Square after it was closed to the public

Russia tightens 'undesirable organizations' law

Russian authorities will soon be able to ban any foreign groups they find inconvenient by labeling them "undesirable."
PoliticsJuly 27, 2024
A man (Vladimir Kara-Murza) being escorted by police officers

Russia: Kara-Murza lawyer visits jailed Kremlin critic

Prominent Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza has been in a Siberian prison since April 2023.
PoliticsJuly 13, 2024
