What will happen to Russia's military bases in Syria?

ConflictsSyriaWhat will happen to Russia's military bases in Syria?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsSyriaJuri Rescheto12/13/2024December 13, 2024Over the last decade, Russia has been a key ally of former Syrian leader Bashar Assad, with Russian troops fighting the rebels alongside the Syrian army. Now with the ouster of Assad, the future of Russia's military presence in Syria looks unclear.https://p.dw.com/p/4o7XuAdvertisement