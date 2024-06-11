Trump's US election win puts Putin relationship in spotlight

PoliticsUnited States of AmericaTrump's US election win puts Putin relationship in spotlightTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsUnited States of AmericaJuri Rescheto11/06/2024November 6, 2024Joe Biden and the US government have been staunch supporters of Ukraine since Russia's invasion in 2022. With Donald Trump back in the White House, critical aid for Kyiv's war effort may be in jeopardy.https://p.dw.com/p/4mibdAdvertisement