Kazakhstan maintains strong ties with Russia

Juri Rescheto Mamlyutka, northern Kazakhstan
September 16, 2024

DW visits the village of Mamlyutka in northern Kazakhstan, a region influenced by neighboring Russia's culture and language. How do locals feel about the enduring impact of their big northern neighbor?

https://p.dw.com/p/4kgXO
Rescheto Juri Kommentarbild App
Juri Rescheto DW Riga Bureau Chief
