June 2019 broke global heat record: US agency

A US scientific agency has reported record-breaking temperatures in several regions across the globe, including Europe. Scientists have warned of the destabilizing effect of carbon emissions on Earth's climate.
The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has said June 2019 was the hottest June in nearly 140 years.
The data confirms earlier reports from the EU's satellite agency that Europe's average temperature this year was 2 degrees Celsius hotter than normal.
Germany also recorded its hottest day in June with 38.9 degrees Celsius (102 degrees Fahrenheit) as measured in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate. Other regions across the globe were also affected by record-breaking heat waves.
"The most notable warm temperature departures from average were present across central and Eastern Europe, north-central Russia, northeastern Canada and southern parts of South America, where temperatures were 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit [2 degrees Celsius] above the 1981-2010 average or higher," NOAA said in its monthly report on Thursday.
Read more: Is Trump's environment agency silencing its scientists?
New records on the horizon
Scientists have pointed to NOAA's report as further evidence that global emissions are significantly impacting Earth's climate system.
"With half of 2019 completed, this year is currently on track to be the second warmest year since global instrumental observations began," said Robert Rohde, lead scientist at the California-based Berkeley Earth organization.
Scientists have described the destabilization of Earth's climate system as a crisis that requires bold decisions to counteract. Reports suggest that despite global attempts to curb emissions and combat climate change, global warming will breach a 2-degrees Celsius threshold by 2050.
Activists in Germany and across Europe have demanded progressive policies to become CO2 neutral in the near future. Incoming European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has pledged to put forward legislation to make Europe the "first climate neutral continent in the world by 2050."
Read more: Climate: 'Every year a contender for warmest on record'
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
ls/cmk (Reuters, AP)
The year 2016 broke records for our warming planet, and climate expert Deke Arndt says it won't be the last. He tells DW that access to water - having too much or not enough - will be increasingly important. (17.08.2017)
The US Environmental Protection Agency has canceled a talk on global warming by three of its scientists in what activists fear is its latest attack on climate action. (23.10.2017)
Von der Leyen said just before her election as European Commission president she would make Europe the "first climate neutral continent." She also pledged more female EU commissioners and to extend the Brexit date. (16.07.2019)
The last day of June has beaten all previous temperature highs for the month. Heat-related deaths have been reported in several European countries. (30.06.2019)
The continent's average temperature for June 2019 was the highest on record, according to the European Union's satellite agency. International researchers have warned Europe faces more frequent and intense heat waves. (03.07.2019)
Climate scientists have called on governments to 'double or triple' their efforts under the Paris agreement. The closer to the threshold of 2 degrees, the more severe the consequences, they warn. (29.09.2016)