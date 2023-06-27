Julian Sands: Actor's remains found near California peak

Julian Sands, known for his roles in films like "A Room With a View" and "Leaving Las Vegas," was first reported missing in January. The actor was an avid hiker who felt at home in the mountains.

Hollywood actor Julian Sands has been found dead on a mountain in California five months after he disappeared while hiking, authorities said Tuesday. He was 65 years old.

Hikers had discovered mostly skeletal remains on Saturday, which were identified as Sands' three days later.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said the manner of his death is under investigation.

The British-born actor starred in several Oscar-nominated films in the 1980s and 1990s like "A Room With a View" and "Leaving Las Vegas."

Sands later appeared as a guest star or in recurring roles on TV series including "24," "Medici," "Smallville," "Dexter," "Gotham" and "Elementary."

Julian Sands played the titular character in the 1989 supernatural horror film "Warlock" Image: EntertainmentPictures/IMAGO

A love of mountaineering

Sands was known to be an avid hiker and mountain climber.

He was first reported missing on January 13 after setting out on a solo hike in the Baldy Bowl Wilderness Preserve of the San Gabriel Mountains earlier that day. Mount Baldy rises some 3,000 meters (10,000 feet) above Los Angeles.

The actor had ventured out despite heavy snow warnings in the area. A search party organized at the time had to pull out after to 24 hours due to the risk of an avalanche.

In a 2020 interview with The Guardian, Sands described himself as happiest when he was "close to a mountain summit on a glorious cold morning."

