Julia Klöckner is a German politician who was born in Bad Kreuznach in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate. She belongs to the Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

Klöckner was a member of the German Bundestag from 2002 till 2011. Since 2010 she has headed the Rhineland-Palatinate branch of the CDU, and since 2011 its parliamentary party in the state legislature. She has been on the CDU's national executive committee since 2010, and CDU deputy chair since 2012. This is a compilation of DW content on Julia Klöckner.