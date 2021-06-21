Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Julia Klöckner is a German politician who was born in Bad Kreuznach in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate. She belongs to the Christian Democratic Union (CDU).
Klöckner was a member of the German Bundestag from 2002 till 2011. Since 2010 she has headed the Rhineland-Palatinate branch of the CDU, and since 2011 its parliamentary party in the state legislature. She has been on the CDU's national executive committee since 2010, and CDU deputy chair since 2012. This is a compilation of DW content on Julia Klöckner.
Agricultural minister Julia Klöckner has tabled a draft EU-based law to safeguard local food producers from "unfair" purchases by Germany's supermarket giants. They now accuse her of publicly discrediting them.
A spotlight is on the German meat industry following allegations of poor animal welfare and working conditions amid coronavirus outbreaks at meat plants. Food Minister Julia Klöckner has called for less "cheap meat."
Germany will relax its pandemic border closure to recruit 40,000 seasonal harvest workers in April and May, mainly from eastern Europe. The plan devised by two cabinet ministers includes strict entry and hygiene rules.