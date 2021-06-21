Visit the new DW website

Julia Klöckner

Julia Klöckner is a German politician who was born in Bad Kreuznach in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate. She belongs to the Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

Klöckner was a member of the German Bundestag from 2002 till 2011. Since 2010 she has headed the Rhineland-Palatinate branch of the CDU, and since 2011 its parliamentary party in the state legislature. She has been on the CDU's national executive committee since 2010, and CDU deputy chair since 2012. This is a compilation of DW content on Julia Klöckner.

Oktober 2020, Keensburg, USA: A rescued timberline wolf howls at The Wild Animal Sanctuary on October 20, 2011 in Keenesburg, Colorado. The non-profit sanctuary is a 720 acre refuge for large carnivores that have been confiscated from illegal or abusive situations and is currently home to over 290 lions, tigers, bears, wolves and other animals. It is the oldest and largest carnivore sanctuary in the United States, having been in operation since 1980. On Tuesday the owner of a private 73 acre animal reserve in Zanesville, Ohio set loose 56 animals, mostly large carnivores, before shooting himself. Of the animals that fled, 49 were hunted down and killed by sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement officers. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

German minister wants easier rules on shooting wolves 21.06.2021

Wolves are largely protected by law from hunters in Germany. However, increased attacks on livestock and increasing pack numbers in the country's northwest have farmers worried.

20.03.2020, Rheinland-Pfalz, Bingen: Julia Klöckner (CDU), Bundeslandwirtschaftsministerin, besucht das Zentrallager des Lebensmitteldiscounters ALDI. Sie will darauf aufmerksam machen, dass die Lebensmittelversorgung auch während der Corona-Krise sichergestellt ist. Foto: Thomas Frey/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Giant supermarkets deny 'unfair' buying from farmers, slam minister Julia Klöckner 20.11.2020

Agricultural minister Julia Klöckner has tabled a draft EU-based law to safeguard local food producers from "unfair" purchases by Germany's supermarket giants. They now accuse her of publicly discrediting them.
07.08.2020, Berlin: Ein Wildschwein mit seinem Nachwuchs läuft über die Badewiese am Teufelssee im Berliner Grunewald an einem Badegast vorbei. Foto: Fernando Gutierrez/dpa - ACHTUNG: Person(en) wurde(n) aus rechtlichen Gründen gepixelt | Verwendung weltweit

Germany confirms African swine fever case in Brandenburg 10.09.2020

An infected boar has been discovered in the eastern state of Brandenburg, in Germany's first reported case of the virus. African swine fever transmits from wild boar to farmed pigs but isn't normally dangerous to humans.
ARCHIV - 09.03.2016, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, ---: Männliche Küken sitzen in einem Korb. Mit dem massenhaften Töten männlicher Küken in der Legehennenzucht in Deutschland soll Ende kommenden Jahres Schluss sein. Foto: Bernd Wüstneck/zb/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Germany to delay ban on slaughter of male chicks 09.09.2020

A new bill would postpone a ban ending the culling of male chicks in Germany until 2022. Critics say Berlin failed to seek an EU-wide stop to the practice, leaving Polish and Dutch egg imports unchecked.
30.08.2020, Rheinland-Pfalz, Koblenz: Milchbauern transportieren mit einem Schiff lebensgroße Nachbildungen von Kühen zu einer Demonstration im Rahmen der EU-LAndwirtschaftsministerkonferenz. Foto: Thomas Frey/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Civil society groups in Germany's Koblenz demand 'radical' EU farm policy reform 30.08.2020

A drastic shift in EU agriculture policy to ensure survival of family farms and ecologically grown foodstuffs has been urged by protesters in Koblenz. The city is hosting EU farm ministers until Tuesday.
ILLUSTRATION -Eine junge Frau geht am 19.11.2019 in Hamburg mit ihrem Hund Gassi (gestellte Szene). Foto: Christin Klose | Verwendung weltweit

Germany: Dogs must be walked twice a day under new rule 19.08.2020

"Pets are not cuddly toys," German Agricultural Minister Julia Klöckner said. The new rules, if passed, would also limit the number of dogs owned by breeders and introduce maximum temperature for pets' living quarters.
Julia Kloeckner, Bundesministerin fuer Ernaehrung und Landwirtschaft, aufgenommen im Rahmen der Pressekonferenz zur Vorstellung des neuen Sonderprogramms Ehrenamt staerken. Versorgung sichern. mit Bernhard Reuter nicht im Bild, Vizepraesident des Deutschen Landkreistages, im Bundesministerium fuer Ernaehrung und Landwirtschaft in Berlin, 24.06.2020. Berlin Deutschland *** Julia Kloeckner, Federal Minister of Food and Agriculture, taken at the press conference to present the new special programme Strengthening Volunteer Work to Secure Supply with Bernhard Reuter not in picture, Vice-President of the German District Association, at the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture in Berlin, 24 06 2020 Berlin Germany Copyright: xFlorianxGaertner/photothek.net/BMELx

Coronavirus in German meat plants: Food minister calls for 'readjustment' 26.06.2020

A spotlight is on the German meat industry following allegations of poor animal welfare and working conditions amid coronavirus outbreaks at meat plants. Food Minister Julia Klöckner has called for less "cheap meat."
03.02.2020, Hessen, Weiterstadt: Auf einem Spargelfeld des Tannenhof bei Weiterstadt werden Minitunnel aus transparenter Folie auf Spargeldämme gestellt. Vielerorts beginnen jetzt die Bauern auf ihren Feldern mit dem Abdecken des Edelgemüses mit Folie. Der Grund: mehr Schutz und höherer Ertrag. Umweltschützer sehen das Vorgehen kritisch. (zu dpa Vorbereitungen für Spargelsaison - Landwirte bringen Folie aus) Foto: Arne Dedert/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Germany eases border rules to allow in harvest workers amid coronavirus crisis 02.04.2020

Germany will relax its pandemic border closure to recruit 40,000 seasonal harvest workers in April and May, mainly from eastern Europe. The plan devised by two cabinet ministers includes strict entry and hygiene rules.
Bayern, ein Genuss DW, Ben Knight, 21. Januar 2020

Berlin's Green Week brings the village children to the big city 22.01.2020

The Green Week fair, when Germany's rural regions show off their wares in the capital, has rarely seen so much controversy as this year. The government's "village children" campaign didn't exactly ease tensions.
18.01.2020, Berlin: Demonstranten und Bauern mit ihren Traktoren stehen auf der Straße des 17. Juni. Anlässlich der Agrar- und Ernährungsmesse Grüne Woche wollen Menschen in Berlin für eine umweltfreundlichere Landwirtschaft demonstrieren. Foto: Christophe Gateau/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Explainer: What are Germany's farmers so angry about? 18.01.2020

Thousands of farmers have taken to the streets in cities across Germany to protest new environmental regulations. They're demanding more dialogue to address the increasing challenges facing the agriculture sector.
Listeria monocytogenes, illustration Listeria monocytogenes bacterium, computer illustration. L. monocytogenes is the causative agent of the human disease listeriosis. Listeriosis is contracted through contaminated food. Pregnant women are especially vulnerable, when bacteria may cross the placenta to infect the baby, who has no immunity. A mother may only experience mild influenza-like symptoms yet may lose her baby. Others vulnerable include the elderly, persons with cancer (especially of the bowel) and those on immunosuppressive drugs. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxHUNxONLY KATERYNAxKON/SCIENCExPHOTOxLIBRARY F013/1979 Listeria Illustration Listeria bacterium Computer Illustration l IS The causative Agent of The Human Disease IS contracted Through contaminated Food Pregnant Women are especially vulnerable When Bacteria May Cross The placenta to infect The Baby Who has No immunity a Mother May Only Experience mild Influenza Like symptoms yet May Lots her Baby Others vulnerable include The Elderly Persons With Cancer especially of The Burrone bowel and Those ON Immunosuppressive Drugs PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxHUNxONLY KATERYNAxKON SCIENCExPHOTOxLIBRARY 1979

Fears over German sausages as safety checks 'to be reduced' 14.12.2019

Consumer watchdogs and the German Food Ministry are arguing over new safety reforms, following deaths linked to bacteria-ridden sausages. The organization Foodwatch says the plans will mean fewer health inspections.
31.07.2019, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Raben Steinfeld: Zapfenpflücker Frederick Klein hängt in etwa 40 Metern Höhe im Wipfel einer Douglasie und sammelt Zapfen für die Gewinnung von Samen. (Luftaufnahme mit einer Drohne) Die mit Seilen gesicherten fünf Spezialkletterer einer Firma aus Niedersachsen ernten täglich von 12 bis 15 Bäumen die genetisch wertvollen Zapfen. Die Zapfen werden später in einer Darre gereinigt, getrocknet und der Samen ausgelöst. Mit den gewonnen Samen werden junge Bäume herangezogen, die für die Wiederaufforstung der von Trockenheit geschädigten Wälder dringend benötigt werden. Foto: Jens Büttner/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Germany mulls funding massive €800 million reforestation effort 25.09.2019

With German forests in crisis, the agriculture minister has urged a rescue effort that could cost up to €800 million to complete. Authorities are struggling against invasive insects, chronic drought and forest fires.
06.02.2019, Berlin: Julia Klöckner (CDU), Bundesministerin für Ernährung und Landwirtschaft stellt die Kriterien des staatlichen Tierwohlkennzeichen des Bundesministeriums für Ernährung und Landwirtschaft (BMEL) vor. Foto: Britta Pedersen/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

German minister: 'We need to build more wooden houses' 05.08.2019

Germany's agriculture minister says wooden houses could help stem climate change by absorbing carbon emissions. Trees have become a hot political issue in Germany amid concerns about the health of the country's forests.
ARCHIV 2014- Eine vollverschleierte Frau schaut durch die Schlitze ihres Nikab am 28.06.2014 auf einer Kundgebung des radikalen Salafistenpredigers Vogel in Offenbach am Main (Hessen). (zu Burka, Nikab, Tschador - Verschleierungen muslimischer Frauen vom 28.03.2017) Foto: Boris Roessler/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit..

German conservatives renew calls for a burqa ban 02.08.2019

The deputy leader of the conservative Christian Democrats has joined other CDU members in calling for a burqa ban in Germany. The calls come after the Netherlands imposed its own ban on face-covering clothing.
06.02.2019, Berlin: Julia Klöckner (CDU), Bundesministerin für Ernährung und Landwirtschaft stellt die Kriterien des staatlichen Tierwohlkennzeichen des Bundesministeriums für Ernährung und Landwirtschaft (BMEL) vor. Foto: Britta Pedersen/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

Nestle video leads to lobbying accusations against German minister 06.06.2019

Julia Klöckner appeared in a video praising Nestle for cutting sugar and fat in its products. Many criticized her for what they called a "PR stunt" and not confronting the firm over its environmental record.
Blick in einen Container mit entsorgten Lebensmitteln bei denen das Datum Mindesthaltbarkeit ansteht gesehen im Sommer 2008 | Verwendung weltweit

German government rolls out plan to curb food waste 20.02.2019

People in Germany throw away hundreds of tons of food every year. Now the government has presented a concept to end food waste — but critics say the plan does not go far enough.
