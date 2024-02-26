  1. Skip to content
Juhi Chaudhary

Focus on sustainability, climate change, pollution, water, waste, wildlife and forest issues, gender, renewable energy and technologies.

Having an experience of 15 years in Journalism, she has worked with different media outlets from TV to digital and worked as research head for award-winning documentaries for Discovery.

Juhi Chaudhary entered journalism purely because of her passion for saving the environment and ecology. With a strong research bent of mind, she loves to do in-depth features on relevant environmental issues and present complicated and technical information in an easy-to-understand format. 

Before becoming a journalist, she has actively worked in the wildlife sector, educating thousands of children on the importance of wildlife. She also helped start a project to rehabilitate a traditional poaching community. In her free time, she loves to experiment with flowers in cooking.  

Rental bicycles on the side of a road

Chandigarh — A smart city replaces a green oasis

Once exemplary as an ecologically planned city, critics say Chandigarh is headed for self-destruction. What can be done?
Nature and EnvironmentFebruary 26, 202405:54 min
A flooded road in Inida with cars and trucks on the side to avoid the water

Delhi: Working on flood prevention at Yamuna river

Authorities are trying to find a concept for flood prevention at Yamuna river after recent unprecedented floods.
Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 11, 202305:45 min
DW Sendung Eco India | Green Jobs

Green jobs – welcome to the green economy of the future

As India's economy gets greener, people will need new skills. So how do you become a green professional?
Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 5, 202305:16 min
TA house wall full of cracks with a cabinet in the corner

A Himalayan town sinking under the weight of development

The sinking town of Joshimath has lessons for other communities set in fragile mountain environments.
Nature and EnvironmentJuly 10, 202305:05 min
An Indian woman working in a kitchen garden

Kitchen gardens thriving at the foot of a landfill

Waste pickers near one of Delhi's biggest trash heaps now grow herbs and vegetables in the space they call home.
Nature and EnvironmentApril 3, 202307:39 min
