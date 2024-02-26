Juhi Chaudhary entered journalism purely because of her passion for saving the environment and ecology. With a strong research bent of mind, she loves to do in-depth features on relevant environmental issues and present complicated and technical information in an easy-to-understand format.

Before becoming a journalist, she has actively worked in the wildlife sector, educating thousands of children on the importance of wildlife. She also helped start a project to rehabilitate a traditional poaching community. In her free time, she loves to experiment with flowers in cooking.