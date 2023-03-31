Kitchen gardens thriving at the foot of a landfill

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaKitchen gardens thriving at the foot of a landfillTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndiaJuhi Chaudhary21 minutes ago21 minutes agoWaste pickers living at the base of one of Delhi's biggest trash heaps have learned how to grow herbs and vegetables in the small space they call home. The garden project aims to provide nutritious foods to people at the margins of society.https://p.dw.com/p/4PV8QAdvertisement