A Himalayan town sinking under the weight of development

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaA Himalayan town sinking under the weight of developmentTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndia3 hours ago3 hours agoThe town of Joshimath in Uttarakhand state is sinking, with dramatic consequences for its residents. DW tries to find out what is causing the subsidence and discovers the lessons it has for other communities set in fragile mountain environments.https://p.dw.com/p/4TS0sAdvertisement