Green jobs – welcome to the green economy of the future

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaGreen jobs – welcome to the green economy of the futureNature and EnvironmentIndiaJuhi Chaudhary09/05/2023September 5, 2023India's economy is to become more environmentally friendly. Up to 35 million new jobs will be created, requiring people with the necessary skills for this big change. Educations programs have already started.