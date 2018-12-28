 #JoinIn helps bring lonely people together on Christmas | News | DW | 25.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

#JoinIn helps bring lonely people together on Christmas

For those spending Christmas alone this year who "would rather not be," #JoinIn offers an online network of support — and cute animal photos. The campaign has become a holiday tradition since launching nine years ago.

A person sits in front of a Christmas tree (picture-alliance/dpa/chromorange)

#JoinIn began trending on Twitter in the UK on Wednesday, as people used the hashtag to connect with others who were lonely or looking for help getting through Christmas.

The campaign was launched by British comedian Sarah Millican nine years ago on Twitter, where it has since become a social media holiday tradition.

"If you're alone (and would rather not be) or feeling lonely, follow the hashtag #JoinIn and start chatting with others there," Millican wrote in a Tweet.

Twitter users are encouraged to share what shows or movies they're watching on television, what food they're eating, or pictures of their pets to strike up a conversation with others.

One Twitter user shared the details of the feast she prepared for herself — including "lobster tails" and a special Christmas pudding, prompting others to comment with their own meal plans.

A post from a nurse heading to work on Christmas Day garnered over 10,000 likes and hundreds of messages of support. "Big shout out to all my fellow mental health nurses out there working hard," she wrote.

One entry into the group discussion hailed from a North Sea beach in Germany.

Some noted the circumstances that led to them being alone on Christmas, while others shared messages of encouragement.

Many also chimed in with pictures of their pets dressed up in festive gear.

Others posted funny gifts that they'd received or given — including this inflatable dinosaur costume:

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

Watch video 26:04

Loneliness

DW recommends

Berlin, capital of loneliness

The Christian Democrats in Berlin are calling for a special commissioner for loneliness as isolation plagues the metropolis. The loneliness epidemic is having serious effects on health and society in the German capital. (17.10.2019)  

#JoinIn unites lonely Christmas people online

If you're spending Christmas alone this year then #JoinIn could help. The campaign has been running for six years and helps people get through a day traditionally spent with family and friends. (25.12.2017)  

Just #JoinIn if you're feeling lonely at Christmas

British comedian Sarah Millican has asked people spending Christmas alone to #JoinIn at Twitter. As users tweeted their sad, happy and funny Christmas messages, the comedian watched "on the hashtag like a SantaGod." (25.12.2015)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Loneliness  

Related content

Berlin Charité-Klinik für Psychiatrie und Psychotherapie

Germans struggle to find mental health care during holidays 28.12.2018

The holiday season can be a stressful time of year, especially for people seeking mental health care. Unfortunately for those who want treatment in Germany, bureaucracy can often get in the way.

Italien Hund in Weihnachtskostüm

#JoinIn unites lonely Christmas people online 25.12.2017

If you're spending Christmas alone this year then #JoinIn could help. The campaign has been running for six years and helps people get through a day traditionally spent with family and friends.

Symbolbild Senioren Einsamkeit

Berlin sets up holiday hotline for lonely seniors 27.12.2017

Many elderly people feel lonelier than ever during Christmas and New Year's. Now a new telephone hotline in Berlin is offering a sympathetic ear during the holidays. Founder Elke Schilling talked to DW about the project.

Advertisement