From small beginnings...

Johannes Kepler was born in Weil der Stadt, Württemberg, Germany, on December 27, 1571. His parents were poor and he was often unwell. But it quickly became clear at school that young Johannes was bright. He was awarded a scholarship to the University of Tübingen, where he first studied the ideas of astronomer Copernicus. Centuries later, Kepler had stars and spacecraft named after him.