Joe Biden wins South Carolina Democratic primary

February 4, 2024

Biden's victory in the South Carolina Democratic primary comes amid growing concerns over his slipping popularity.

US President Joe Biden
Democrats will now pore over the results to see how well Biden mobilized the Black voters who helped propel him to the White House four years agoImage: Kent Nishimura/AFP

US President Joe Biden had an easy win in the South Carolina Democratic primary on Saturday, as he kicked off his party's nomination process.

Biden secured a massive 96.4% of the votes, US news organizations reported, with his only rivals on the ballot, self-help author Marianne Williamson winning 2%, and Minnesota congressman Dean Phillips getting 1.6%.

South Carolina holds significance and was being watched closely as four years ago, the state's Black voters helped propel Biden to the White House.

"In 2020, it was the voters of South Carolina who proved the pundits wrong, breathed new life into our campaign, and set us on the path to winning the presidency," Biden said in a statement.

"Now in 2024, the people of South Carolina have spoken again and I have no doubt that you have set us on the path to winning the Presidency again and making Donald Trump a loser again."

As migrants head north, US faces political challenge

Biden's support among Black voters

The win comes amid concerns over Biden's slipping popularity, especially among young Black men, amid frustration that he has not addressed their priorities despite them backing him four years ago.

Even though South Carolina has traditionally remained a Republican stronghold, its 26% Black population forms a crucial voter base for Biden's prospects in the November elections.

In 2020, Black voters made up 11% of the national electorate and 9 in 10 of them supported Biden, according to AP VoteCast, a survey of that election's voters.

Despite his overwhelming win in South Carolina, Democrats will be examining the results to see if Biden was able to hold the interest of the Black voters in the state.

mfi/sri (AP, AFP, Reuters)

 

