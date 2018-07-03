Joachim Löw to remain Germany coach

The German football association (DFB) announced on Tuesday that Joachim Löw will carry on as head coach of the national team. This comes despite the fact that Germany, the 2014 champions, failed to progress beyond the group stage at the World Cup in Russia.

The decision comes just days after the DFB presidential board discussed Löw's future in a telephone conference and unanimously agreed that the coach, who first joined the national team as Jürgen Klinsmann's assistant in 2004, should continue in his role.

The decision had thus been left in the hands of Löw, whose contract had been extended to run though the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, just weeks before the start of the tournament in Russia.

Votes of confidence from Bierhoff and Neuer

"I very much appreciate the trust the the DFB continues to place in me. Despite the justified criticism over our elimination (from the World Cup), I still sense that I enjoy a great deal of support and encouragement," Löw was quoted as saying in the DFB statement.

"I am pleased that Jogi Löw will continue to lead our national team," Germany general manager Oliver Bierhoff said.

Germany captain Manuel Neuer expressed a similar sentiment, saying he was confident that under Löw's leadership, the national team would return to its former strength.

Since taking over from Klinsmann as head coach of the national team, he has led Germany to the semifinal or better in every major international tournament, winning the World Cup in Brazil in 2014 and the Confederations Cup in Russia in 2017.

After signing his contract extension in mid-May, Löw described his role as national team head coach as his dream vocation.

Germany's next match is on September 6, when they are to face France in their first match in the new UEFA Nations League.