Former German president, Joachim Gauck was a protestant pastor in East Germany before reunification.
Joachim Gauck, born in 1940, was Germany's head of state from 2012-2017. The presidency is a largely ceremonial role, with the main task often described as being the "nation's conscience." Joachim Gauck, who has no party affiliation, believes in stressing the importance of people and governments actively protecting and defending human rights. DW content pertaining to Gauck is collated below.
Forty years ago, the independent trade union Solidarnosc was founded in Poland. It paved the way for the end of communism in Europe. But the country is divided on whether Lech Walesa, its leader, was a hero or a traitor.
A center for chamber music, the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra and the new Barenboim-Said Akademie, Berlin's concert-space-in-the-round has started its public life with a 3-hour concert. President Gauck was in attendance.
The outgoing German president has stressed a commitment to the Baltics amid concerns over Russian territorial ambitions. His likely successor, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, has been more restrained in criticizing Moscow.
Germany's president has urged Europe to take a clear stance against Trump's entry ban for citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries. He said the order was "incompatible" with the European values of human dignity.