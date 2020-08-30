Former German president, Joachim Gauck was a protestant pastor in East Germany before reunification.

Joachim Gauck, born in 1940, was Germany's head of state from 2012-2017. The presidency is a largely ceremonial role, with the main task often described as being the "nation's conscience." Joachim Gauck, who has no party affiliation, believes in stressing the importance of people and governments actively protecting and defending human rights. DW content pertaining to Gauck is collated below.