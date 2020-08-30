Visit the new DW website

Joachim Gauck

Former German president, Joachim Gauck was a protestant pastor in East Germany before reunification.

Joachim Gauck, born in 1940, was Germany's head of state from 2012-2017. The presidency is a largely ceremonial role, with the main task often described as being the "nation's conscience." Joachim Gauck, who has no party affiliation, believes in stressing the importance of people and governments actively protecting and defending human rights. DW content pertaining to Gauck is collated below.

Streikführer Lech Walesa (2.v.l.) spricht 1980 zu den Arbeitern der Lenin-Werft in Danzig. Links Pfarrer Henryk Jankowski. Die Streikwelle in Polen, die am 1. Juli durch eine indirekte Erhöhung der Fleischpreise begann, wurde am 31. August durch die Unterzeichnung eines Abkommens zwischen dem Streikkomitee in Stettin und der dort verhandelnden Regierungskommission beendet. Es enthält die Garantie des Streikrechts, die Gründung einer unabhängigen Gewerkschaft, soziale Verbesserungen und die Freilassung politischer Häftlinge. Auch in Danzig wurden die bereits am Vortag ausgehandelten entsprechenden Vereinbarungen an diesem Tag paraphiert. |

Poland's Solidarity movement turns 40: A nail in the coffin of communism in Europe 30.08.2020

Forty years ago, the independent trade union Solidarnosc was founded in Poland. It paved the way for the end of communism in Europe. But the country is divided on whether Lech Walesa, its leader, was a hero or a traitor.
09.02.2017 Bundespräsident Joachim Gauck unterhält sich am 09.02.2017 im Rigaer Schloss in Riga (Lettland) mit der Präsidentin von Litauen, Grybauskaite und der Präsidentin von Estland, Kaljulaid. Auf seiner letzten Auslandsreise trifft Gauck in Riga die Staatschefs der baltischen Staaten Lettland, Litauen und Estland. Foto: Monika Skolimowska/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Germany's former president rescued from capsized boat 27.07.2019

Joachim Gauck was in a sailing boat off Germany's Baltic Sea coast when it overturned. The 79-year-old earned the nickname Stasi Hunter for his work investigating the crimes of the communist-era secret police.
(Row R, L to R) President of the European Council Donald Tusk and his wife Malgorzata, former polish president Lech Walesa, his wife Danuta Walesa, former polish president Aleksander Kwasnieswski and his wife Jolanta Kwasniewska attend the funeral ceremony of the late mayor of Gdansk Pawel Adamowicz in St Mary's Basilica (Bazylika Mariacka) on January 19, 2019 in Gdansk, Poland. - Poles gather in the Baltic port city of Gdansk for the funeral of murdered mayor Pawel Adamowicz, whose public stabbing by an ex-convict with a political grudge has left many wondering whether the prevalence of hate speech in politics is to blame. (Photo by Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP) (Photo credit should read WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Thousands pay last respects to Gdansk mayor 19.01.2019

Former German President Joachim Gauck was among hundreds of politicians and dignitaries who attended the funeral for the slain mayor of Gdansk. In the wake of the killing, the Polish PiS party has seen its support fall.
Eine Gruppe muslimischer Männer geht ü+ber den Marktplatz in der Hansestadt Bremen. Foto: Winfried Rothermel | Verwendung weltweit

Migrants must accept German values: ex-President Gauck 07.06.2018

Former German President Joachim Gauck has called on migrants living in Germany not to form parallel societies. He also warned against a misuse of the term "Heimat."
ARCHIV - Königin Elizabeth II. von Großbritannien, aufgenommen am 01.05.2012 während eines Besuchs in Sherborne. Foto: Jonathan Brady/dpa (zu lhe Die Queen kommt nach Frankfurt vom 10.04.2015) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

5 things you probably never would have guessed were presents to Queen Elizabeth II 14.11.2017

Birthdays, jubilees or official visits — the queen is constantly showered with presents. Elizabeth II has been on the throne so long, by now, her collection of gifts contains some oddities indeed.
19.02.2017 *** Incoming President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Buedenbender wave before they enter the presidential Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany, March 19, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Frank-Walter Steinmeier assumes office as German president 19.03.2017

The former top diplomat has taken over as Germany's 12th president. Steinmeier will serve as symbolic head of the nation during a particularly tense federal election campaign.
Bundespräsident Joachim Gauck (M) steht am 17.03.2017 bei seiner Verabschiedung mit dem Großen Zapfenstreich der Bundeswehr am Schloss Bellevue in Berlin auf dem Podest. Foto: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa Foto: Bernd Von Jutrczenka/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Joachim Gauck departs from German presidency with military ceremony 18.03.2017

Germany's president was given the highest military honors upon his departure as the country's head of state. Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said Gauck "never lost faith in our country."
08.03.2016 ++++ AUSSCHNITT King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium and German President Joachim Gauck and his partner Daniela Schadt visit the City Hall of Brussels at the Grand Place in Brussels, Belgium, 8 March 2016. The German president is in Belgium for an state visit from 8 till 10 March. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk - NO WIRE SERVICE - Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/W. Kumm

Opinion: The right president at the right time 17.03.2017

Outgoing President Joachim Gauck was once a pastor who lived in a totalitarian state. His past always remained a part of him, and had a great impact on his presidency, says DW Editor-in-Chief Alexander Kudascheff.

Pierre Boulez Saal Quelle: https://boulezsaal.de/de/presse

Daniel Barenboim conducts opening concert for Pierre Boulez Saal in Berlin 05.03.2017

A center for chamber music, the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra and the new Barenboim-Said Akademie, Berlin's concert-space-in-the-round has started its public life with a 3-hour concert. President Gauck was in attendance.
BERLIN, GERMANY - JANUARY 19: Passersby pause at a memorial for the Christmas market terror attack victims at Breitscheidplatz on January 19, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. On December 19, 2016 Anis Amri, a Tunisian radical, drove a heavy truck into a crowded Christmas market at Breitscheidplatz, killing 12 people and injured 50. (Photo by Steffi Loos/Getty Images)

Berlin Christmas market victims' families 'neglected' 01.03.2017

The family of the Italian victim of the Berlin Christmas market terrorist attack has said it was neglected by German authorities in the aftermath. Berlin's victim commissioner said all procedures were being reviewed.
09.02.2017 Bundespräsident Joachim Gauck (2.v.l), die Präsidentin von Litauen, Dalia Grybauskaite (l), die Präsidentin von Estland, Kersti Kaljulaid, und der Präsident von Lettland, Raimonds Vejonis, stehen am 09.02.2017 im Rigaer Schloss in Riga (Lettland) vor Beginn der Gespräche. Auf seiner letzten Auslandsreise trifft Gauck in Riga die Staatschefs der baltischen Staaten Lettland, Litauen und Estland. Foto: Monika Skolimowska/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

German President Gauck makes 'symbolic' final state visit to Baltic states 09.02.2017

The outgoing German president has stressed a commitment to the Baltics amid concerns over Russian territorial ambitions. His likely successor, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, has been more restrained in criticizing Moscow.
25.01.2017 *** Bundespräsident Joachim Gauck gibt am 25.01.2017 nach seinem Gespräch im Elysee-Palast in Paris (Frankreich) im Salon Auteuil Vendome des Hotels George V. ein Pressestatement. Foto: Soeren Stache/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

German President Gauck calls on Europe to 'speak out' against Trump travel ban 04.02.2017

Germany's president has urged Europe to take a clear stance against Trump's entry ban for citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries. He said the order was "incompatible" with the European values of human dignity.
24.01.2017**** Bundeswirtschaftsminister Sigmar Gabriel (SPD) beantwortet am 24.01.2017 in Berlin bei der Handelsblatt-Jahrestagung Energiewirtschaft Fragen der Teilnehmer. Die Tagung endet 26.01.2017. Foto: Rainer Jensen/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Gabriel takes reins at German Foreign Ministry 27.01.2017

German President Joachim Gauck on Friday officially named Sigmar Gabriel the country's top diplomat. The changes to Chancellor Angela Merkel's grand coalition government come ahead of elections set for the autumn.
BERLIN, GERMANY - JANUARY 24: Pallbearers stand next to the coffin draped with a German flag of former German President Roman Herzog as dignitaries, family members and other mourners look on following a state memorial ceremony at the Dom cathedral on January 24, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. Herzog served as German president from 1994 to 1999 and died on January 10, 2017. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Germany mourns former President Herzog, who apologized for Nazi crimes 24.01.2017

Roman Herzog, who was Germany's president from 1994 to 1999, is best known for publicly taking on the country's dark chapter during World War II - and for his biting irony. Naomi Conrad reports from Berlin.
24.01.2017**** dpatopbilder - Bundespräsident Joachim Gauck und Alexandra Freifrau von Berlichingen verneigen sich vor dem Sarg des verstorbenen, ehemaligen Bundespräsidenten Roman Herzog am 24.01.2017 beim Staatsakt im Dom in Berlin. Foto: Kay Nietfeld/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

'A treasure for our country': Germany says farewell to Roman Herzog 24.01.2017

Friends and family were joined by political leaders to honor the late former German President. Current President Joachim Gauck led the tributes, praising Herzog's "steady political and ethical compass."
Bundespräsident Joachim Gauck wartet am 12.01.2017 im Schloss Bellevue in Berlin während des Neujahrsempfangs für das Diplomatische Korps auf den ersten Botschafter. Foto: Soeren Stache/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

President Gauck to receive relatives of Berlin attack victims 21.01.2017

German President Joachim Gauck is to receive relatives of the 12 people killed in last month's terror attack in Berlin. The gesture came as the Bundestag debated compensation and remembrance for the victims.
