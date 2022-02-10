Germany's postwar presidents

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Germany's president serves as the head of state, but the role is mainly ceremonial. Here is a look back at the 13 individuals who have been the head of state of the Federal Republic of Germany since its founding in 1949.
The president is elected by the Federal Convention, consisting of all members of the federal parliament, the Bundestag, and the same number of delegates sent from the state parliaments. Any German citizen over the age of 40 is eligible. Presidents serve a term of five years and can only be reelected once.