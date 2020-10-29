Labour Party politician in the UK, Member of Parliament for Islington North (in London) since 1983, voted Labour leader after the party's defeat in the 2015 general elections.

Corbyn was born on May 26, 1949: a self-described "democratic socialist," he's considered Labour's most left-leaning leader in decades. The leader of the opposition in the UK was overwhelmingly elected on a wave of support from party members and new inductees who signed up to vote. This page collates DW's latest content related to Jeremy Corbyn.