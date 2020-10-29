Visit the new DW website

Jeremy Corbyn

Labour Party politician in the UK, Member of Parliament for Islington North (in London) since 1983, voted Labour leader after the party's defeat in the 2015 general elections.

Corbyn was born on May 26, 1949: a self-described "democratic socialist," he's considered Labour's most left-leaning leader in decades. The leader of the opposition in the UK was overwhelmingly elected on a wave of support from party members and new inductees who signed up to vote. This page collates DW's latest content related to Jeremy Corbyn.

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts after the General Election results of the Islington North constituency were announced at a counting centre in Islington during Britain's general election, London, Britain December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

UK: Labour suspends Jeremy Corbyn after reaction to anti-Semitism report 29.10.2020

The former leader of Britain's main opposition has also been expelled from the Parliamentary party. Corbyn reacted to a damning report from an equality watchdog by saying antisemitism in the party was "overstated."
Britain's shadow Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Keir Starmer delivers his keynote address at the annual Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, Britain, September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer wins UK Labour leadership 04.04.2020

A former prosecutor from Labour's center-left wing has replaced Jeremy Corbyn. After years of dealing with Brexit, Starmer will now start his leadership head-on against the coronavirus pandemic.
People hold up placards as they gather for a demonstration organised by the Campaign Against Anti-Semitism outside the head office of the British opposition Labour Party in central London on April 8, 2018. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been under increasing pressure to address multiple allegations of anti-Semitism within the party, which saw protesters gather outside the party's head office in London after Jewish campaigners demonstrated outside parliament two weeks ago. / AFP PHOTO / Tolga AKMEN (Photo credit should read TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

UK: Can a new leader remove Labour's anti-Semitism stain? 03.04.2020

Under the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn, Labour has been blighted by allegations of anti-Semitism. Now, with his replacement to be announced, there are hopes of reconciliation with the Jewish community.

December 13, 2019, London, UK, UK: London, UK. British Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party, BORIS JOHNSON, delivers a statement outside 10 Downing Street after asking Queen Elizabeth II to form a Government, as the Conservative Party wins a majority in the General Election 2019. (Credit Image: Â© Dinendra Haria/London News Pictures via ZUMA Wire |

UK election: Boris Johnson's Conservatives secure landslide victory 13.12.2019

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party secured a comfortable majority — meaning fewer hurdles for the UK leader to fulfill his mantra of "get Brexit done."
December 12, 2019 General Election 2019. Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves with his dog, Dilyn, after casting his vote in the 2019 General Election at Methodist Central Hall, London. Picture date: Thursday December 12, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Election. Photo credit should read: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire URN:48970379 |

Opinion: Boris wins, but the UK loses 13.12.2019

We're quick to bandy about words like momentous, stunning and historic. But this is such a moment. The outcome of the election will define UK politics for years to come. Is it headed for meltdown, asks Rob Mudge.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds gesture as they arrive at 10 Downing Street on the morning after the general election in London, Britain, December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

UK election: Boris Johnson's Conservatives win majority — as it happened 12.12.2019

Results show a sweeping victory for Boris Johnson's Conservatives and a historic defeat for Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party as concerns over Brexit appeared to dominate.

A Union flag is seen flapping in the wind in front of one of the faces of the Great Clock atop the landmark Elizabeth Tower that houses Big Ben at the Houses of Parliament in London on June 27, 2016. Top Brexit campaigner Boris Johnson sought Monday to build bridges with Europe and with defeated Britons who voted to remain in the EU in last week's historic referendum. London stocks sank more than 0.8 percent in opening deals on Monday, despite attempts by finance minister George Osborne to calm jitters after last week's shock Brexit vote. / AFP / JUSTIN TALLIS (Photo credit should read JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Who are the candidates in the UK elections? 12.12.2019

As the Brits head to the polls, there are a number of political parties vying for seats in Westminster. But who are the central characters in the "most important election in a generation?"
London. Number 10 Downing Street. The home and office of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. The Prime Minister's title is also First Lord Of The Treasury. Access to the street of Downing Street is limited to politicians, the press and those with invitations. These pictures are unusual as there would normally be a single policeman positioned outside Number 10 door itself. Ref: LMK92-14572-290509 Syd/Landmark Media WWW.LMKMEDIA.COM NO WEBSITE USE WITHOUT PRIOR ARRANGEMENT. Photo via Newscom picture alliance

UK election: What are the big issues? 12.12.2019

The UK general election is being billed as the most important to take place in decades. With Boris Johnson's Conservatives seeking a majority, and rivals desperate to alter course on Brexit, what are the key issues?

Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, left, and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during a head to head live Election Debate at the BBC TV studios in Maidstone, England, Friday Dec. 6, 2019. Britain's Brexit is one of the main issues for political parties and for voters, as the UK prepares for a General Election on Dec. 12. The debate is moderated by TV presenter Nick Robinson, right. ( Jeff Overs/BBC via AP) |

Brexit looming, UK decides between Tories and Labour 11.12.2019

Britain is holding its fourth consequential nationwide vote since 2015. A fatigued electorate will consider which party would be the better steward of the health care system, the environment and, of course, Brexit.
15.04.2019, Großbritannien, Calderdale: Jeremy Corbyn, Vorsitzender der Labour Partei in Großbritannien, zielt beim Bogenschießen während eines Besuchs im Sunnyvale Fishery and Outdoor Activity Centre, einem Projekt zur Reduzierung der Jugendkriminalität. Foto: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

UK election: What would Jeremy Corbyn's foreign policy look like? 09.12.2019

While the Conservatives continue to enjoy a healthy lead in the polls, it would be premature to write off Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. But his foreign policy credentials are a cause for concern.
Incident on London Bridge. The family of Jack Merritt including his father David (centre) take part in a vigil at the Guildhall in Cambridge to honour students Saskia Jones and Jack Merritt who were both killed in Friday's London Bridge terror attack. Picture date: Monday December 2, 2019. The two were at a conference celebrating the five-year anniversary of the Learning Together prison programme when Usman Khan attacked them and three others. See PA story POLICE LondonBridge. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire URN:48746896 |

Father of London terror victim calls Johnson a fraud 07.12.2019

The father of Jack Merritt has taken to Twitter to voice his criticism of the prime minister. David Merritt said the British PM was a "fraud" and should not be using his son's death for political gain.
HANDOUT - 19.11.2019, Großbritannien, Manchester: Auf diesem vom ITV herausgegebenen Foto, spricht Boris Johnson (l), Premierminister von Großbritannien, neben Jeremy Corbyn, Vorsitzender der Labour Partei in Großbritannien. Im Rahmen des Wahlkampfs wurde ihre Debatte live im Fernsehen übertragenen. Großbritannien wählt am 12.12.2019 ein neues Parlament. Foto: Itv/AP/dpa - ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur bis zum 19. Dezember 2019, zur redaktionellen Verwendung und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

UK Election: Johnson and Corbyn spar in final TV debate 06.12.2019

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn went head-to-head for the last time before next Thursday's general election. The pair clashed over Brexit, the NHS and national security.
Leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn holds his party's general election manifesto at its launch in Birmingham, Britain November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

UK election: Labour's Corbyn unveils 'radical' manifesto 21.11.2019

A second Brexit vote, sweeping nationalization, higher taxes on corporations and pay rises for public workers: Britain’s main opposition Labour has floated a radical pre-election manifesto.
HANDOUT - 19.11.2019, Großbritannien, Manchester: Auf diesem vom ITV herausgegebenen Foto, gibt Boris Johnson (l), Premierminister von Großbritannien, Jeremy Corbyn, Vorsitzender der Labour Partei in Großbritannien, vor dem im Rahmen des Wahlkampfs live im Fernsehen übertragenen TV-Duell die Hand. Großbritannien wählt am 12.12.2019 ein neues Parlament. Foto: Itv/AP/dpa - ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur bis zum 19. Dezember 2019, zur redaktionellen Verwendung und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

UK election: Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn face off in TV debate 19.11.2019

In their first head-to-head TV debate, Prime Minister Johnson and Labour leader Corbyn sought to win over voters ahead of the December 12 election. The two faced scrutiny over their plans for Brexit and public spending.
General Election 2019. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn during a visit to the Scrap Creative Reuse Arts Project in Farsley, while on the General Election campaign trail in Leeds. Picture date: Saturday November 9, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Election Labour. Photo credit should read: Nigel Roddis/PA Wire URN:48207034 |

Who's afraid of Corbynomics?  15.11.2019

The unpopular Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, is 14% behind in the polls in the run-up to the UK's December 12 election. But, it seems, some of his more radical economic ideas are not as unpopular as the man himself.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the Conservative Party's General Election campaign launch, at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham, central England, on November 6, 2019. - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed Wednesday to get Brexit done by January and compared his Labour Party rival Jeremy Corbyn to Joseph Stalin in a strident launch to a tough pre-Christmas election campaign. The splintered country is entering its third general election in four years in search of a solution to a monumental crisis launched by the voters' decision in 2016 to file for a divorce from the European Union after nearly 50 years. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

German industry wary as Brexit overshadows lavish UK election vows 11.11.2019

Both Labour and the Conservatives have been promising plenty ahead of the UK general election in December, with the big focus on a massive borrowing binge. German industry thinks the Conservatives are "the lesser evil."
